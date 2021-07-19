Pokemon GO Fest 2021 had no Hoopa and no festival finish





This weekend we offered the World Pokemon GO Fest 2021. This year, the biggest annual event in mobile games tried a more outgoing atmosphere, but was still able to end all of the wettest squibs you can imagine: with a full focus on Hoopa. Includes Questline Hoopa.

The global event is divided into two very clear halves, Saturday’s activity focuses on a gathering of Pokemon, a half-burnt, very disappointing story about gathering Pokemon playing bands and holding a concert. was. A concert that never happens. But the emphasis on Sunday’s assault brought nothing compared to the slow and miserable sound of a farewell.

POGO creator Niantic seems to have really lost his way when it comes to writing event quest stories. As in the last five years, a kind-faced professor Willow pops up and enthusiastically supports the latest mysteries revealed in his research. After that, I gave some general tasks to unleash each of the following steps in the mini-story. .. These will probably catch 20 different Pokemon, make three big throws, or defeat the growls of two Team GO rockets. They have little or no connection to the story, but are they actively playing the game to unlock the next clutch of rewards, and most importantly, the particular Pokemon they catch?

This is the last part worth playing most quest chains. Saturday is so cute, choosing between Rock Pikachu and Pop Pikachu, and among the various other monsters collected in a novel one-off hat. Of course, it’s not a hat that has nothing to do with rock or pop, but for some reason it’s a much more marching band.

Willow told me that this all led to a concert. The play was decorated with notation that resonated around the world like confetti. Previously, POGO held music-themed events, but it was really exciting with fun musical numbers. I was looking forward to seeing what my raw Pikachu with Gardevoir and Galarian Ponyta would deliver. Answer: Photobombing. That was literally it. They photobombed a snapshot of the final stage of the requested quest. And I did it a little later to emphasize that it was a very small deal. Why couldn’t even get a clip of Katy Perry Electric after months of real-world musical numbers were released?

(At this point, we need to add here that the game provided the player with meloetta. This was a bigger deal if it exceeded 1600 2 * and the story was about her.)

Image: Niantic

Maybe they were saving Sunday for a big finish, I thought. It was set to be quite special. All Legendary Pokemon that the game has seen over the last five years are now available in raids at once. And yes, absolutely, thanks to the game (surprisingly) the abundant supply of remote raid passes (11 were available for free), and the small expense of coins collected from the gym. I was able to fill all the gaps and collect so far all the legendary IDs have been overlooked. Includes glossy Altered Forme Giratina. (This is all despite POGO’s rebellion against the bullshit that modifies the catch rate.) But what’s the story? Well, hope was raised quite high.

The day before the event started, POGO’s current loading screen changed slightly. Floating above the idyllic night ship scene is Hoopa, one of my son’s favorite Pokemon movies, the movie Pokemon: The Star of the Clash of Hoopa and the Times. Hoopa has never appeared in mobile games, even though it has appeared in mainline games since the 6th generation. So he was here!

Then Willows’ story made it clear. These magic rings appeared in the sky and the legend was flowing! It’s the whole Hoopas. Then he checks the name. Take a look at the mythical Pokemon Hoopa here. In fact, he begins to set up the player to catch the mythical beast that switches forms.

That explains why those legendary Pokemon appeared like them. Hoopa uses these rings to move things from place to place, including itself. It’s not easy to catch.

According to reports from team leaders, Hoopa does not appear to be in the area at this time. Let’s get ready to catch it this time, hmm?

…

For now, why not challenge the raid with other trainers and catch Pokemon? You need the sharpest skill to catch Hoopa. Alright, let’s go!

Yeah, I was going to catch it! He said so!

It was a two-part quest that seemed strange, but half of it won five raids, so it took a little longer than usual. It happened that there was a special pleasure of GO Fester trapped in a house like the British Covid-19 contact tracing system, so my plan to take the boy to the nearest city to attend the event was It was brutally crushed properly. So I did this with the magic of the Remote Raid Pass and the PokeGenie app.

And what if it’s done? Big finish? The end of Pokemon GO Fest 2021? I swear to God that it wasn’t there. I got 10,000 XP, 3 silver pinup berries and 3,000 stardust, but Willow didn’t say a word. Stopped. Pllrrlllbbtthhhbbthhhh.

Who does it? Who sets up a big annual event, changes the loading screen with this bullying, and literally tells you about the quest to catch the favorite Pokemon of fans who have never participated in the game? What is Niantics’s by creating such an anti-climax?

I didn’t really care about it. I thought it was stupid, and I was disappointed that all the efforts to complete the quest, despite the house arrest imposed by my government, did not turn out to be interesting. However, Im is also 43, so even if the cartoon picture does not appear on the phone screen, you can handle it. But am I 6 years old? It’s a completely different deal. He handled it well, but hell, why did you set it to disappoint the kids? For money.

Screenshot: Niantic

It’s simply more frustrating with bad story design and minimal effort. It’s a multi-billion dollar game for Niantic, and the player base is so large that Saturday’s bonus global tasks (such as catching 20,000,000 Pokemon) were completed in just minutes. They charged money to attend GO Fest, but this year it’s less than before. Couldn’t they throw together an animation of a Pokemon doing a small concert? !! Did they literally tell the player that they were going to catch it, but couldn’t prepare Hoopa well and join the game? (Yes, you already know that most people aren’t digging into websites that analyze upcoming events and report on what prizes will be available.)

It feels so half-hearted that it’s cobbled together. They put a handful of Pokemon on some strange hats and brought a previously established legendary into the raid. At least in my experience, neither of the glossy transportation promises has come true. I caught at least 400 Pokemon over the weekend and got a total of two. It’s much less than usual!

Niantic can provide more features as needed. Instead, it feels so miserable and almost despised. Sure, they need to not only throw everything at once to the player, but balance it until it breaks the appeal of continuing to play. But now, besides Pikachu wearing yet another bloody hat, I wish I had something special.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/pokemon-go-fest-2021-ended-in-a-total-anticlimax-1847318430 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

