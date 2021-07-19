Warzone scammers find new invisible glitches for red doors





Glitch is like a stray cat that circulates inside and outside Call of Duty: Warzone, passing through abandoned houses, but invisibility makes players more headaches than most of the time. And, despite past fixes, Call of Duty battle royale players appear to be shot again by enemies they can’t see, thanks to the game’s mysterious new red door.

Game Season 4, released in mid-June, was dotted with mysterious red door portals throughout the map, moving players to a special high-value loot room.

I won’t lose my heart, but did Yal see the guy? User Nosajness BTR wrote to a thread that exploded on the Warzone subreddit over the weekend. Includes a short video clip that sprays bullets that appear to have been shot out of nowhere until the player dies trying to escape. However, Killcam footage reveals that the perpetrators were actually standing in front of them all the time. NosajnessBTR writes that he came across this man while looting in an attempt to level up Groza.

It’s not clear if this is a new bug, a re-emergence of an old bug, or how widespread it is, but on July 15th, Warzone maker Raven Software contacted Reddit user Lma0- Zedong claimed one of four bugs, which has been around for some time. Two are related to Red Doors (one of which cannot be achieved with Solos), one is related to PS sessions (predatory and BuyBacks only), and one is related to Loadout / Cash Crates, they. Wrote in a comment on another invisible glitch video posted last week. I’ve reported four of them to Activision, but nothing is mentioned in the patch notes.

Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

YouTube is already full of videos claiming to show players how to exploit the latest version of the invisibility bug, including one that uses a red door. Especially for the red door invisibility glitch, players need to cook grenades, grab an ATV or dirt bike and move through the red door portal at about the same time. The timing needs to be perfect. Otherwise it won’t work, but as this particular video explaining glitch shows, the results can be catastrophic.

Invisibility glitches such as buggy vehicles and broken guns are a persistent problem in Warzone. They won’t ruin the game for most players, but will lead to a lot of frustration and entertaining videos for those who encounter them. Last December, a player crashed a helicopter and disappeared. Nowadays, players have abused the Rook skin for operator Roze because it is almost impossible to detect in the dark. Raven made his skin shine slightly to reduce the impact of gameplay, but why care about camouflage when there is a way to make it completely invisible?

