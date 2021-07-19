Google postpones crackdown on in-app billing after a wave of U.S. antitrust proceedings





Earlier this month, Google was sued by dozens of state prosecutors over its Play Store policy. Just a week later, the company basically enforced one of the most important changes in the future, a decree that all Play Store apps must use Google’s in-app purchases or face a ban. Is postponed. Developers can now request a 6-month extension of the deadline.

In September 2020, Google announced a crackdown on violations of in-app billing rules. Play Store rules have long stated that apps need to use Google’s billing system for in-app purchases (so that Google can reduce them), but many apps use this rule without impact. I was ignoring it. According to last year’s announcement, this practice will end by September 30, 2021, and all in-app purchases, including subscriptions from Netflix, Spotify, etc., must be made through Google.

Late Friday, Google “will give developers the option to request a 6-month extension after careful consideration of feedback from large and small developers, which will comply with payments until March 31, 2022. You can. Policy. “Google did not mention antitrust lawsuits in its blog post, but instead touted this delay as a solution to its engineering problems. Even if the deadline was announced a year ago, Google claims that the pandemic makes it difficult for developers to switch to Google’s in-app billing system on time.

Many of our partners are making steady progress towards the September 30 deadline. But this year has been particularly difficult for developers around the world, especially those with engineering teams in areas that continue to be affected by the pandemic and are in a more difficult situation than usual. Opinion continues. To make technical updates related to this policy.

Thirty-six states sued Google earlier this month, saying the company is limiting competition in app stores. One of the many complaints states that Google’s in-app purchase requirements, which reduce 30% of all sales, are “overly restrictive and anti-competitive.” Perhaps Google believes this delay will make the company look better in the eyes of regulators.

According to Google, after July 22, developers can request an extension of in-app purchases via this link, and the company “checks each request and returns to the request as soon as possible.”

