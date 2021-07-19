Fall Guy Season 5 Release Date | New Round, Gameplay Video, etc.





Fall Guy Season 5 is just around the corner. Mediatonic developers have used a special trailer to reveal that jungle adventure is the theme of the new season.

Of course, this is a big change in tone, given that the previous season was set in the distant future. It’s great to see the Fall Guys developers confusing it a lot.

The team behind this game show-inspired gaming phenomenon is fully equipped with adventurous new themes featuring giant swaying logs, mysterious lost temples, and mechanical rhinos this new season. I promised to be done!

Fallguy Season 5 adds six new rounds, along with a limited-time event (a concept very familiar to Fortnite fans), including duos and trios. So read on to get the full lowdown for this new season.

When is the release date for Fall Guy Season 5?

As declared in the official announcement, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 5 will meet Steam and Playstation on July 20th, requiring players to prepare for a crowded jungle action. If you’re playing on a PS4, PS5, or PC, you should be able to jump to Fall Guys Season 5 right away. (As an aside, there are no signs of an Xbox or Nintendo Switch version of the game yet.)

Fall Guy Season 5 adds Robot Rhino to the mix! Mediatonic

What is the new round of Fall Guy Season 5?

Mediatonic has easily provided some official explanations for the new round! So if you want to know what the developers are saying about the new round of Season 5, look for the following information:

Tree top tumble

Scramble to the end of the branch route. It’s full of dangerous log swings and expanding frogs (yes, seriously). Who knows where your choice will take you?

Stompin Ground

What if the beans get lost in the rhino territory? Now, get ready to find it! Dash, dive and avoid with a busy escape from three mechanical rhinos. good luck!

Lost temple

The most ambitious round ever and its new final! The elusive road to the crown is constantly changing and navigating the lost temples that change shape.

Lily Reapers

It bounces off the bean rhythm of Lily Leapers. Rotate your head for a perfect landing as you leap from drum to drum and conquer each layer.

Bubble trouble

Bubble Trouble is an arena match where the dreams of rapid fire beans and bubble poppin are all 5 directions! Ride between obstacle-filled active zones and collect paths to glorious qualifications.

Pegwin pool party

Zoom down on the nifty slides to grab the nasty pegwin. The longer you cling, the more points you will earn. I would appreciate it if you could grip it firmly.

How do you dress for Fall Guy Season 5? Mediatonic

How does Fallguy’s limited-time event work?

Mediatonic says Fall Guys Season 5 will add a limited-time event to the game, bringing a whole new way to conquer Blunderdome, which is packed with limited-time challenges and unique rewards.

Each event provides a treasure-filled path to vast wealth (very rare costumes, emotes, nameplates, patterns, and other desirable treats). And who knows, maybe some special guests are invited to help?

There will also be a limited-time duo and trio show during Fallguy Season 5. This allows you to team up with your multiplayer buddies in a whole new way.

Is there a gameplay video trailer for Fall Guy Season 5?

Yes, there are! Click the video below to see the full release of Fall Guys Season 5. If you want to skip to the gameplay footage, jump to 17 minutes and 30 seconds. Sounds fun.

