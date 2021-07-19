iOS 15: How to create a focus





With iOS 15, Apple introduced a new focus feature aimed at reducing distractions and allowing you to focus on one thing. Focus does this by filtering notifications based on what you are doing.

Focuses allow you to configure your device to help you at the moment by creating a custom focus or selecting a context-sensitive suggested focus, such as during work hours or at bedtime. You can also create a home screen page with apps and widgets that are applied at the moment of focus to show only related apps and reduce temptation.

How to create a custom focus Launch Control Center and tap the focus button.At the bottom, indicated by a plus sign[新しいフォーカス]Tap the button.[カスタム]Select to create a new focus. Name your custom focus and select a color / emoji / icon to make it recognizable, then[次へ]Tap. On the next screen,[人物の追加]Tap to select the users who will receive notifications when focus mode is enabled. You can also choose to receive calls from everyone, nobody, favorites, or all your contacts. This is an individual call-specific option.[許可]Tap [X] No person or permission. On the next screen,[アプリの追加]Tap to select the app that will receive notifications when focus mode is enabled.[許可]Tap [X] App or No Permission On the next screen, allow time-sensitive notifications when focus is enabled, or[今すぐしない]Tap to choose whether to decide later.[完了]Tap to finish creating the custom focus.

After creating a custom focus,[設定]->[フォーカス]You can adjust the options at any time by going to and selecting a name. There are additional settings available, such as the option to hide the notification badge for the app icon and the option to hide certain “home screen” pages using a custom page toggle. You can also choose to dim the appearance of the lock screen and display the received silence notifications on the lock screen.

In addition, pay attention to the smart activation options. When this option is turned on, the device can automatically turn on custom focus at relevant times of the day based on signals such as location and app usage. Or[スケジュールの追加]Or[自動化]Select to automatically turn on focus for a set time, place, or while using a particular app.How to turn on focus

Turning on focus is easy. Launch Control Center[フォーカス]Just tap the button and select the focus you want to enable. You can also tap the ellipsis (three dots) button to activate it for an hour, tonight, or until you leave this location.

To disable focus, go to Control Center[フォーカス]Tap the button again, then tap the active focus. Remember that turning focus on / off turns it on / off on all devices.

Check the Focus Guide for more information on the new focus mode options available in ‌iOS15‌.

