Google’s workspace outage status dashboard refresh





Downtime is usually rare, but occasionally, among Google’s largest services. Google is currently updating the Workspace Status Dashboard and other tools that administrators can use to track outages.

The Google Workspace Status Dashboard is getting a brand new design already available in cloud products and map platforms. The old UI dates back to the early Google web app design. This is somewhat reminiscent of the old calendar interface.

The services are listed on the left, but the current status is on the far right, with a green dot replaced by a checkmark. These clearer icons are easier to understand than just the color of the indicator. Overall, this updated user interface is intended to “make it possible to find and view important service status information more quickly” without changing the URL.

Meanwhile, the Google Admin Console will start displaying outage notifications in the Alert Center. This allows organizations to get a unified problem report.

Existing email alerts have been tweaked to include “structured information such as key issue details, affected service status, and links to Google Workspace status dashboards.” As part of this change, administrators recommend that sender emails be changed from [email protected] to google-workspace-alerts-nor[email protected]

The subject of these emails will not change (it will continue to be “Google Workspace Status Alerts”). Email routing or filtering based on the old sender address should be updated accordingly.

The updated Workspace Status Dashboard will be available later this week, but other outage report changes will occur in the coming days.

