The Library of Congress has a new chief of the Digital Innovation Lab

The Library of Congress has been working on a long-term quest to digitize what the collection can do and find new ways to connect with the general public online. Currently, the Digital Innovation Lab has a new chief. Nicki Saylor joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Taemin: Mr. Sailor, thank you.

Nicole Sailor: It’s great to be here. Thank you very much.

Tom Temin: Let’s start with the capabilities of the Digital Innovation Lab and how it fits into the general structure of the Library of Congress.

Nicole Sailor: In short, the Digital Innovation Lab is where the library’s digital collections exist to drive innovation. And innovation is also written in a big way. The library has a digital strategy, and much of what the lab does is try to support that strategy through experimentation.

Tom Taemin: I see. So what are some of the top projects the lab is currently working on that you plan to start directing here?

Nicole Sailor: By the way, I’ve been in employment for about a month, so it’s completely new, but one of the ongoing projects is the Innovator in Residence program. And there is a history of different people who receive residency and do great things with digital collections. You may have heard of Citizen DJ a year ago. There, Brian Foo will make it available for rights, free music and sampling. So this year we have another Innovator in Residence with a speculative annotation project, which I think will be released later this month.

Tom Taemin: And what’s the speculative note?

Nicole Sailor: That’s right. This means that you can place digitized material on the interface and annotate it as a way for students and others to learn about history and use it in new and innovative ways. So I don’t want to anticipate anything later. But it’s the latest in those experiments. But cloud computing is doing a lot of amazing things, and we’re actually trying to see if we can get researchers who want to work with big data on a large scale. So a surprising amount of things are happening.

Tom Temin: Much of that research and cloud computing practice assumes that you need to increasingly digitize your collection and understand the range of items it contains. People think of books in the library, but the Library of Congress probably has all the known media of all mankind.

Nicole Sailor: That’s right. So there is an amazing amount of digitized material made from analog. That’s why we digitized manuscripts, notebooks, etc., and digitized open reels, which are now audio files, but there are a surprising number of natural digital collections. In other words, what wasn’t analog before is brought to us as digital. So it’s a range of any format you can imagine. There was a wax cylinder, and digital was born.

Tom Taemin: For what was digitized after being analogized, wouldn’t it improve the ability to learn about them and learn more about them? What comes to my mind is the 100th anniversary of Earl Garner, one of the greatest spirits and pianists I’ve ever seen in the jazz world. When things are digitized, is it possible to delve into the structures and what can be learned from them in a much deeper way than listening to tapes and LPs over and over again?

Nicole Sailor: Of course. Having something in digital form allows for all sorts of ways to approach materials that are inaccessible in the analog world. Well, you can use your computer to explore the entire corpus of materials and learn amazing things you can’t do when reviewing the materials one by one. Yeah, so you can put the material in front of you in more detail, anywhere in the world.

Tom Temin: But in general, as part of innovation, the lab is looking to attract outside innovators. So isn’t this just the lab itself?

Nicole Sailor: Well, we are working in several different directions. So we invite innovators. We also have staff innovators working on digital storage issues that are bothersome and require special attention. We are fostering a community of staff who learn from each other about coding and various things that can help innovate the work of researchers beyond innovators, but in collaboration with exhibition groups, we engage with people of all kinds and in fact To the library.

Tom Taemin: We’re talking to Nicole Sailor. She is the newly appointed chief of the Digital Innovation Lab at the Library of Congress. And tell us about yourself. Are you new to this job and new to the library?

Nicole Sailor: Well, for the past eight and a half years, I was the director of the American Folk Life Center Archives in the library. So I came from the collection side, and my job was to manage a team of people who won the world’s largest ethnographic archive, preserved, prepared and accessible. Lots of fieldwork, lots of personal stories, and the like document folk culture.

Tom Taemin: They have been hosting major folk life events at the National Mall for years. I don’t know what happened, but it was a lot of fun.

Nicole Sailor: That’s right. The Smithsonian who does that and we sometimes support it with them.

Tom Taemin: Well, well, when people aren’t too afraid to go out, they might get it back someday. And what are your plans? How would you like the Digital Innovation Lab to make the transition when you step into the ocean?

Nicole Sailor: The good news for me is that a lot of good things are already happening. And I think my job is to boost the signal and help amplify the work that is happening. It also connects experiments more carefully to library decisions and makes them clearer. So how can the results of the experiment inform the daily prioritization and innovation in the library?

Tom Taemin: How do you feel about working for a parliamentary agency?

Nicole Sailor: Oh, never boring, never boring.

Tom Temin: You mentioned cloud computing earlier. And it is at the forefront of technology that may apply to all of these. What technologies can help enable this innovation through digital or post-digital conversion?

Nicole Saylor: That’s right. Projects are underway to make collections more accessible by using this technology in combination with human intervention, using AI, especially machine learning. So what is important for a heritage institution like us is that we are considering not only a technical framework, but also an ethical framework. Not only incredibly powerful and amazing, but also challenging, the right and wrong to process the collected material with this technology.

Tom Temin: Can you give us an example of the ethical application of AI to something that might be in the library’s digital collection?

Nicole Sailor: There are many ways to get there. I think it is really important to proceed with this technology slowly. I don’t think all materials need to be scoped for use in this. So, oral stories can be culturally sensitive, do not require large amounts of calculations, and can be used in ways that people did not intend. So I think one of the important factors is to really pay attention to the choice of curator when applying the technology.

Tom Taemin: By the way, do you see holographics as a way to present historical figures, performers, and what might be in your collection? I’ve seen it in other domains, and doing it is a big project. But is that what you are thinking?

Nicole Sailor: Well, this is a bit off my lane, but he says he saw some technology about this and his thoughts last week or two. That is wonderful. I don’t know what the library plans for such a thing. But yeah, it’s definitely there.

Tom Taemin: All right. Nicole Saylor is responsible for the Digital Innovation Lab at the Library of Congress. Thank you for your participation.

Nicole Sailor: Thank you.

