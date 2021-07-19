Deputy CISA Director Discusses Ransomware Attack





CNN Business, Brian Fung

Amazon Web Services disabled cloud accounts linked to NSO Group on Monday following reports by media and activist groups that Israeli company Pegasus Software was used to monitor journalists and government officials. I confirmed that.

According to Amnesty International, in an extensive forensic study that led to the report, NSO Group software used Amazon Web Services’ CloudFront platform, a content delivery network that “delivers the early stages of an attack” to targeted mobile devices. Was detected.

“The use of cloud services protects the NSO Group from some Internet scanning technologies,” said Amnesty International, suggesting that the NSO Group used AWS to hide its surveillance activities.

Amnesty International said in its report that it reported that the NSO Group was using the AWS infrastructure in connection with monitoring Amazon.

“When we learned of this activity, we acted swiftly to shut down the relevant infrastructure and accounts,” an AWS spokeswoman told CNN Business in a statement.

A spokesperson is called to see if an AWS account that wasn’t identified in the report or was suspended by AWS could be added to the NSO group, or when AWS disconnects the NSO group’s account. We didn’t immediately answer CNN’s follow-up questions about certain platform policies.

In 2019, Facebook sued the NSO Group in allegations that Israeli company technology was used to spy on WhatsApp users.

In a statement in response to the report, the NSO Group stated that many of the allegations were false and were considering defamation proceedings.

“Our technology dismantles pedophilia, gender, and drug trafficking circles, finds missing or kidnapped children, finds survivors trapped under collapsed buildings, and by dangerous drones. It is used daily to protect the airspace from catastrophic intrusions, “said the statement. “Simply put, the NSO Group has a life-saving mission, and despite all attempts to undermine credibility for false reasons, the company carries out this mission unwaveringly and faithfully.”

In another report, the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab said Amnesty International’s “methodology for analyzing devices to confirm that they are infected with NSO Group spyware is appropriate.” ..

