6 Questions to Ask Before Booking a Steam Deck





There’s still a lot to know about steam decks.

It won’t be released until December, but SteamDeck is already a popular product. Valve unveiled a portable PC gaming device like the Nintendo Switch on Thursday, and on Friday the site was attacked by people trying to steal reservations.

This was a surprise announcement by Valve, so there are still many questions about the device. We are here to answer some of those questions you may have.

How long does the Steam deck battery last?

According to Valve, the Steam Deck battery lasts 7-8 hours, depending on the game you play. Graphics-intensive games require more power, especially if the graphics settings are set high.

For example, the game Portal 2 can be played at 60 frames per second for 4 hours. However, according to the valve, lowering the FPS to 30 will last for 6 hours.

It’s still unclear how long the battery will last for non-gaming activities.

Can I add storage to my Steam deck?

Okay. The Steam deck has a microSD slot where you can upgrade your storage. What I still don’t know is what kind of microSD card is needed. Some cards are faster to read and write than others.

I’m also not sure if it will support the largest microSD cards that can cost nearly $ 200, such as 1TB cards.

Can I use an Xbox or PlayStation controller on my Steam deck?

Thanks to Bluetooth, a variety of devices work on Steam decks. These include Bluetooth controllers and earphones, to name just a few.

Does the Steam deck output 4K to the TV?

The Steam deck can actually reach up to 8K via the USB-C port. It supports 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz.

Can I use the Steam deck as my main PC?

I’ve acknowledged. The Steam deck is itself a portable PC. It uses the Linux-based Valve SteamOS, so if you’re familiar with the system, you’re ready to go as a PC.

If you’re new to Linux, Valve says you can install Windows. However, it’s not yet clear if the Windows experience on the Steam deck will be the same as the experience on the desktop or laptop.

Should I risk buying from a company that doesn’t have the best hardware track record?

This depends on whether you’ve done great things in software but want to put money behind a company that has made some suspicious decisions in hardware.

In 2014, Valve revealed that it is entering the hardware business on Steam Machines. The excitement of Steam-focused gaming devices was high at first, but when it became clear that it only came with SteamOS and not the regular Windows operating system, the device wasn’t compatible with the latest games. , I can’t play anymore. operating system.

Steam Machine came with a Steam controller, a customizable controller that works in a variety of games, but it wasn’t popular with gamers due to its steep learning curve. In 2019, Valve seems to have wiped out inventory by selling a Steam controller for just $ 5 in one of its sales.

The Steam Link was another Valve device designed to stream computer games to the TV. It worked, but the gaming PC still had to be part of the equation and had input lag issues. Valve eventually replaced the hardware with the SteamLink app, but it’s still not the smoothest experience.

Valve performance may not be ideal, but thanks to the success of Nintendo Switch, handheld game consoles are of interest to hardware companies. The Razer Edge and Nvidia Shield were the first attempts at this design in 2013. Last year, Dell tried the Alienware Concept UFO prototype.

Given that the Steam deck booking platform was stalled when it first launched Valve’s site, there is a clear demand for portable gaming devices for playing PC games.

