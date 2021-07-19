Parliamentarians help innovate low-carbon concrete in western Canada | Business





Parliamentarian (MP) Greg McLean visited the Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Center (ACCTC) on July 20, 2021 and is a Calgary-based carbon-utilizing company that produces CO2, Carbon Upcycling Technologies (Carbon Upcycling). Shows support for. -Embedded concrete additive. The tour will be accompanied by Lafarge Western Canada CEO, Brad Kohl, InnoTech executives, and representatives of Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA).

The largest unit of carbon upcycling, it produces 20 tonnes of concrete additives per batch. Carbon Upcycling Carbon reinforced additives serve the concrete industry primarily by making concrete stronger and more sustainable. This additive has the ability to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in concrete by up to 25% on a lifecycle basis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Participants will visit a facility owned by Carbon Upcycling, which boasts nine reactors. The largest of the facility produces 20 tonnes of concrete additives per batch. Carbon reinforced concrete additives make concrete stronger and more sustainable with the ability to reduce the carbon footprint of concrete by up to 25% on a lifecycle basis. The company’s overall goal is to reduce carbon by 600 million tonnes by 2030.

Carbon Upcycling recently issued a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lafarge. The goal of the partnership is to seek opportunities to expand Carbon Upcyclings’capacity by integrating carbon upcyclings CO2-embedded concrete additives into the Lafarges business in Canada and the United States while developing larger treatment facilities. is. “We want to investigate the applicability of carbon upcycling technology to our business and we are pleased to take this step in accordance with a non-binding memorandum,” said Brad Cole.

MP Greg McLean is one of the leading Canadian companies to provide real-world solutions for our purposes as the industry embraces the need for decarbonization. It states that there is. Their innovative technology improves the strength and quality of existing building materials while helping reduce carbon emissions. These benefits support multiple sectors and position Canada for economic leadership and growth. Unleashing these innovations demonstrates real-world actions that lead to tangible results in our efforts to advance our environmental goals in the context of our unique Canadian economy.

With financial support from ERA, Carbon Upcycling was able to increase the production capacity of its commercial activities by more than 10 million times as part of the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE. Steve MacDonald, CEO of ERA, said advances in carbon-based products and processes offer incredible potential for both new market growth and greenhouse gas reductions. ERA’s support for Carbon Upcycling technology is a good example of how Alberta is helping to improve environmental and economic outcomes both domestically and globally.

InnoTech manages and operates a carbon capture system at the ACCTC site. Steve McMahon, COO of InnoTech Alberta, states that rapid technological development to turn an idea into a concrete marketable product requires commitment, technical competence, and a creative spirit. It is worth noting that the desktop reactor will be expanded to a practical industrial scale within three years. InnoTech Alberta is proud to be part of this rapid innovation by supporting the operation of Carbon Upcycling Technologies.

Carbon Upcycling plans to further expand its technology by producing over 100 tonnes of concrete additives per batch in larger units. The company’s vision is to usher in the carbon era by leveraging today’s waste and building a better tomorrow with more sustainable materials.

Natalie Giglio of Carbon Upcyclings Business Operations and Development Associate encouraged the local construction community to discuss how to actively participate in the deployment of green, high-performance construction materials in the project. We believe that CO2 can be used to create a stronger and more resilient infrastructure as well as being environmentally friendly. We encourage all members of the construction community, architects, engineers, developers, contractors, and even homeowners to contact us about how to use low-carbon concrete in their next project. Carbon Upcycling Carbon reinforced concrete additives are available and ready to be deployed in Southern Alberta. Contact Natalie for the scope of the following projects:

