5 things a brand should do in the time Google just gave them





"Data-Driven Thinking" is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas about the digital revolution in the media. Today's column is written by Mario Diez, CEO of Peer39.

The advertising industry felt like it might be able to survive the summer without big waves, but Google’s latest tweaks to the deprecated timeline for cookies are turning our group’s head back on. .. After a year and a half of preparation and planning for the post-cookie transition to the world, advertisers have another two years. Or are they?

Delays are a big gift, but brands and agencies shouldn’t react to the news by sticking to the status quo for the next two years. Google is more measured, the incremental plan does not change the writing to the cookie on the wall is still gone.

Brands and agencies need to take advantage of the extra time they have been granted, rather than celebrating. Here are five things they should do or keep doing with the gift of more time.

1. Remember that we were in an era of privacy first

Consumers are more aware of how their data is being used like never before. Apple has invested heavily in advertising campaigns built on the concept of privacy, resulting in policy changes.

It’s not time for advertisers to withdraw. Some brands may feel like they’re spending another two years leveraging exploitative tactics, chasing consumers with the same targeted advertising, and trying to increase their CTR. Doing so only undermines the long-term outlook for your ad, so it’s important not to abuse or misuse this new window.

2. Stick to the timeline

Prior to this announcement, even the most optimistic view of the future accepted that the industry would be lost a bit in the woods early in the post-cookie era. Many of the proposed solutions were not ready for large-scale testing, so there was a large transition period to organize them without using cookies.

Google has adjusted the timeline for this very reason. That’s because even that preferred cookie alternative isn’t ready for prime time. Brands need to move at their current pace to test and learn for the rest of 2021 and 2022, build on their progress, and fine-tune the solutions they deploy in stages.

3. Test alternative data solution

Prior to last month’s news, many of us felt that the third quarter was flooded with announcements about cookie-free targeting platforms, new identifiers, and privacy-compliant data products. Many vendors may have changed plans or adjusted launch dates in the light of this news, but a stable pipeline of new solutions still exists, and marketers have previously poured. You can get the same level of attention and urgency that you expected. This latest news.

Company data, co-operative data, contextual data, survey data, and many other formats remain important. There is simply time to test, experiment and develop the right combination and better understand how to develop a cookie proxy that maintains performance without using data practices that violate consumer privacy.

4. Don’t ignore Firefox and Safari inventory

Safari and Firefox together make up about 39% of the US browser market for desktops, mobiles and tablets as a whole. Chrome has a share of up to about 49%, but other groups still account for nearly two in five Internet users. For a long time, many advertisers have completely avoided targeting this group simply because these browsers have tracking turned off by default.

By focusing on Chrome after cookies, advertisers have finally begun to seriously consider this large audience, which was missing from their plans, and look for ways to incorporate it into their targeting strategy. Firefox and Safari will continue to be important testing venues for the next two years as marketers try to understand what performance looks like without cookies. Audiences in these two browsers are a field of opportunity for brands that have mastered cookie-free targeting before 2023.

Keep in mind that Google’s latest moves show that things can change all at once. The new plan is more gradual, but Google will follow other browser industries, turn off tracking by default, and cookies will continue to be supported, but they can always be active for all users.

5. Focus on measurement

Google’s unique timeline has allowed many technology vendors to adjust their roadmaps and develop new ways to improve performance. Cookies are a loss not only from the perspective of data collection and targeting, but also from the perspective of attribution.

The urgent need to maintain measurableness has led many developers to create new ways to identify conversions in an unexplained environment. Again, we have more time to collaborate, test, and evaluate.

As brands collaborate more closely, they will have a clearer picture of what works and what doesn’t. The brand ultimately settles on the ideal combination of post-cookie solutions to achieve the best performance. Once you’ve found the right solution, you need to push your purchasing platform to make the integration of these solutions as easy as possible. The DSP must respond with a platform update.

The Google-tuned timeline sighed an understandable relief, but it’s imperative that no one takes this gift for granted. We know where the market is heading and what is important to consumers. We have been given the rare opportunity to reconstruct and realize the high principles that consumers expect. Don’t slow down now.

