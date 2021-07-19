Governor Wolf visits Bethlehem’s Factory and introduces investment in start-up companies (photo)





Bethlehem’s startup incubator on Monday showed Governor Tom Wolf what a growing business would look like throughout the state.

Wolf visited Factory LLC’s office on Columbia Street in Southside Bethlehem. The project transformed the 40,000-square-foot former Bethlehem Steel building into a high-tech innovation laboratory for entrepreneurs.

The factory invests in emerging food, beverage and pet companies to provide office space, staff, resources, capital, relationships and data. This can be an exorbitant expense for new small businesses.

Factory partner Keith Caldwell is very proud of what we have built and is very grateful for our partnerships with state and local governments. It was the growing economic engine of the region.

This includes a Governor Action Team that helped Stuffed Puff expand its nearby manufacturing business with a $ 1 million federal funding offer in 2019.

We have an on-site team of 50 people to support businesses such as Honey Stinger, Mikees’s frozen pastries, Pipcorn snacks and Roar Organic.

According to Caldwell, they can come here and focus on what they are good at and supplement the organization with our team. We believe this is a continuous engine for bringing new, fun and innovative companies into the building, using resources to grow, participating in the community and becoming independent. Ultimately, everyone’s goal is to sell them to craft. Or Konagra.

Stuffed Puffs show how businesses move to the Lee High Valley. The Marshmallow Company has expanded production to a 150,000-square-foot building in Hanover Township, Northampton County, adding 140 new jobs.

Wolf has joked that Caldwell will make the process easier to hear, but it’s important to maintain a growing business in the state.

Whenever a big industry like Bethlehem Steel goes on, it needs to be replaced, the governor said. A place like a factory takes advantage of the unique strengths of a place like Bethlehem: a good workforce, a good university, and a really great community.

This place is taking off very well, Wolf said.

Caldwell said the factory had invited internships from Pennsylvania State University and Lehigh University to make nine full-time team members.

He said we want to do a lot with the local community.

The factory, which opened in 2018, was inspired by former Freshpet CEO serial entrepreneur Rich Thompson and invests only in companies that already have $ 2 to $ 20 million in revenue.

During the pandemic, food manufacturing was an integral business, so the factory remained open, but it adapted, Caldwell said. A small team was put onsite and the business supported everyone else working at home.

As the economy resumes, offices are open several days a week and there is also remote work.

According to Caldwell, we love people and want to help them in the best possible way. This means making their lives easier through all the challenges the world may face.

Wolf talked about the state requiring qualified residents to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Wolff said the company was asked if employees should be vaccinated and did not personally support it.

I think each of us was at a stage where we had to make our own decisions, he said. If you want to protect yourself from COVIDs and variants, get vaccinated.

Our journalism needs your support. Sign up for lehighvalleylive.com now.

You can contact Sarah Cassi at scassi @ lehighvalleylive.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/business/2021/07/gov-wolf-tours-bethlehems-factory-to-highlight-investments-in-start-up-businesses-photos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos