Interested in steam decks?

There were rumors of the Nintendo Switch Pro first, and that was the announcement of the Switch OLED. Some fans were disappointed by the speculation. Enter the valve.

Valve Index, the maker of Half-Life, Half-Life Alyx player, and the inevitable online marketplace Steam, has announced Steam Deck, an amazing portable gaming PC. As such, so many people seem to be interested in the possibilities of small handheld gaming PCs. (The terrible Steam Deck is currently pre-ordered in late 2022.)

This week, I’ll ask Kotaku. Interested in ValveSteamDeck?

Let Persona 4 Golden play wherever you like. Image: Atlus

Ash

Oh, that’s right. I’m a lazy gamer. I simply don’t play because I often have a strong desire to play PC-only games but don’t want to isolate myself in the cold loneliness of the room. With the Steam deck, you can sit in the porch or solarium and feel the atmosphere in one of the many non-switched games you didn’t have, which you wanted to play because you didn’t want to get caught up in your desk.

The steam deck will be my Persona 4 Golden Machine. I literally bought the game on Steam and intended to play it on mobile from my Mac laptop, but I noticed that the Steam version of P4G isn’t compatible with Mac (womp womp). I haven’t touched it since then. Having a device that allows you to play this game on the go is immeasurable. And! According to itch.io dev, SteamDeck is compatible with the Itch.ios app. I’m excited to turn my Steam deck into all my little indie paradise machines. can not wait!

Steam Deck: Unless you come to Switch, you can stop sleeping on jewels like Hollow Knight. Screenshot: Team Cherry

Ethan

Hollow Knight first appeared in 2017, but no one at Kotaku started laughing at it until June of the year after it finally appeared on Switch. There are lots of games like thisStardew Valley, Slay the Spire, Crypt of the Necrodancer, and it’s a great indie game that first appeared on Steam, but I didn’t want to play it on the same PC I’m using, so Nintendo I didn’t mind until I arrived at the Hybrid Portable, the time I worked in front of every day. The steam deck seems to be the perfect solution for that.

I’m not sure it’s easy to hold or play, especially for Steam games that aren’t really optimized for handheld control schemes. If the game doesn’t require a cursor, I most likely prefer to play with a controller. There are many games released on Steam that initially support only mouse and keyboard. Still, $ 400 seems to be well spent if you can play your favorite arcade-like platformers, roguelikes, and barrages wherever you like before coming to Switch and getting the Nintendo markup.

In addition, Steam has a lot of old and new games that never appear on Switch, from Dragon Age: Origins to Wildrmyth. If Valve is actually doing the hard work of making the Steam deck a solid user experience (in the big case), it could easily become my favorite console.

Consider playing a steam deck, but probably won’t because you don’t go to the beach to play PC games. Photo: Paula Bronstein (Getty Images)

Zack

No. Its specs and price are great enough, but I remember long enough to look back on the days Valve tried to push Steam Machine to people. Or what about the unlucky Steam link? Or is it a cool but barely supported Steam controller? Not to mention rumors that the project will die as the Bulb people lose interest or move on to something more brilliant. Needless to say, my confidence in Valve shipping and support for this is very low.

This is a pass for me, as it’s great and even if Valve has a good track record in hardware support and creation, it doesn’t seem to really help. I rarely go on long trips and work from home. That’s why I spend a lot of time on video game consoles and high-speed PCs. You don’t need a portable PC. And when I go on a rare trip or vacation, I’m trying to get away from work and try not to bring it in the form of a handheld PC with a decent battery and a high quality screen. If you want to play something, you can take out your phone and save a lot of time without breaking the wrist holding the phone.

Even if you spend more time setting up than playing, admire the hell of the Steam controller (shown here with the optional egg).

Alexandra

I was a little intrigued. For example, can you enjoy a free Steam deck? Of course, Id ruins it. But paying $ 650 for a vaguely large one is a much bigger question. Portable Steam players only add confusion and paralysis of choice because I haven’t used too many devices anymore.

It’s not cool. One aspect that is intriguing to me is that it inherits some of the interface ideas pioneered by the innovative and advanced Steam controller developed by Valves. The dual touchpad, four rear bumpers, and their full programmable potential are all really exciting. The trigger also looks pretty good. However, the placement of the cross key and face button makes it look like a retrofit or ergonomic nightmare. So beware of concerns there.

The screen is also not impressive. It might have been wrong to expect 1080p instead of just over 720p, but these days 1280×800 is pretty unfriendly and the strange resolution of 16:10 is annoying to display in games that prefer 16: 9. I’m a little worried that it can cause sickness. Hopefully it’s not a big deal?

Still, I really like Ashs’ notion that SteamDeck will be the perfect device for enjoying small indie games and Itch.io material. If I get in, it’s the most compelling use case for me.

My face when I acted was shocked that Valve had all my money. Photo: Dean Drobot (Shutterstock)

Resummary

I am intrigued by the steam deck. I soon learned that I would reserve a place for the 512GB model. My partner is also a large gamer, so I’m definitely getting used to a ton between the two of us. That’s a big attraction to me, for the exact reason that I often don’t play as much on my PC as I like. It’s convenient. Some people prefer a dedicated game station or room, but while playing games, they prefer to be in bed with the living room sofa or partner or kitten. This can be done in console games, especially Switch. But I hate starting PC games so that I can sit in the office myself.

I think the Steam deck is more upscale than a rugged gaming PC. But that’s one of those purchases I’m seeing with adult money, and no one says no to me and jumps right in. Treat yourself.

I want to join a game like Hades before the Switch hype. Screenshot: Supergiant Games / Kotaku

Ants

With Steam Deck, you can reveal small dirty secrets. I have never owned a gaming PC and have no intention of investing in it. Too big. too high. There is too much research to fine-tune things perfectly. And the rigs I build require new parts in constant cycles if I always want to use state-of-the-art machines.

Did this stubborn attitude affect my work? You bet! You may have to wait years for the game to be released on Switch (see Hades). Sometimes that meant I missed the game altogether (see: The list is too long to fill in). But Steam Deck is small, affordable, and above all, requires no research effort. Finally, I will be able to play PC games. Huh! It feels good to remove it from my chest.

Portable gaming PCs are here all the time! Photo: GPD / Amazon

Fahei

No. I think it’s neat and I’d love to try it, but there’s nothing new in the hardware arena. There are many handheld PC game consoles already on the market. Most of them are kind of silly, but they can certainly play PC games at decent speeds and resolutions. Like this GPD deal I found on Amazon. It certainly costs over $ 1,000, but it has a built-in keyboard and a flashy sliding display.

Hell, I’ve been playing with these things since Razer released the Edge handheld PC gaming tablet in 2013. These devices have been around for a long time, just as gaming PCs have been around for quite some time, before Valve announced Steam Machine. I like them trying to lower prices to make portable PC games more affordable, but if people really wanted a PC game portable that wasn’t a gaming laptop, they’ve ever wanted You’ve caught up.

How about you?

With the addition of Kotakus, where are you standing? Want to relax with your favorite indie music on the steam deck? Or do you think it’s a waste of money? Next time, come back and discuss and discuss another otaku issue. See you in the comments!

