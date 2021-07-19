Tom Clancy’s X Defiant is Ubisoft’s new free play shooter





They seem terribly weird to those planning to shoot each other. Image: Ubisoft

Tom Clancys X Defiant’s debut video released today for Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, PS5, PC, and streaming services describes the upcoming free-play 6v6 first-person shooter as a fast-paced firefight. Meet the Punk Rock Mosh Pit. The world of Tom Clancy games is becoming more and more strange.

XDefiant was developed by Ubisoft San Francisco under the leadership of Call of Duty veteran Mark Rubin, and seems to be taking place in Tom Clancy’s Game Bath rather than tactical corners. Players form a team of six colorful fighters called Defiants and fight in places inspired by decades of Tom Clancy video games. These Defiants belong to a faction and are also inspired by Clancy games. Early factions included the wolf (Tom Clancys Ghost Recon), Echeron (Tom Clancys Splinter Cell), outcasts and cleaners (Tom Clancys The Division), and are planned further as the service game evolves. Crossed fingers for the HAWX and EndWar regiments.

Tom Clancys purple background. Screenshot: Ubisoft

Looking at the screenshots and the first trailer, some outfits give me a sprinter cell-like feel with those characteristic night-vision goggles, but I haven’t seen Tom Clancy much with this. The official announcement says: XDefiant is an iconic place in the turmoil of Technicolor, immersing players at the forefront of the Tom Clancy universe. It sounds like it’s a Tom Clancy game for players who lend everything to Tom Clancy games. This is good because I am not. Think I was intrigued.

It’s also interesting to see a new high-profile online shooter featuring a 6v6 battle shortly after Blizzard announces the news that Overwatch 2 will fall to 5 teams and 2 teams. XDefiant is aimed at both professional and casual players, but it can be a great place for Overwatch teams who can’t stand losing their sixth teammate.

PC players who want to get this strangely colorful Tom Clancy joint can sign up for the XDefiant website and get the chance to take part in the first playtest starting August 5th. Console, Stadia, and Amazon Luna players have to wait. Turn.

