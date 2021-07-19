“Out of Stock” 2nd Generation Pixel Buds on Google Store





The Pixel Buds A series was officially launched in the United States and Canada last week after being announced in early June. The second-generation Pixel Buds are completely “out of stock” in these two countries as they may indicate that Google has discontinued headphones.

Update 7/19: The second generation Pixel Buds has been out of stock in the US and Canada since last month, but Google is currently working on removing the product list.

Only the Pixel Buds A series is now displayed under “Wireless Earbuds” in the “Pixel” panel of the Google Store. On the other hand, the short-term comparison page is no longer displayed, but it is still displayed. The company has not yet announced the launch of the A-series in Europe or Asia.

Update 6/21: Google has confirmed that second-generation Pixel Buds aren’t available in the US and Canada, but are in stock in other countries and third-party retailers for the foreseeable future. These headphones seem to be obsolete for the A series.

As of this morning, when I visit the Pixel Buds product page, it returns an “out of stock” status. In the United States, Oh So Orange was discontinued and sold out at all retail stores in April. Currently, Clearly White, Quite Mint, and Almost Black follow. These three colors are also sold out in Canada.

That said, Google’s second take on wireless earphones will continue to be available in the UK and European Google stores. This may be due to the A-series not yet available.

Around the world, the second-generation Pixel Buds are getting big discounts, and in retrospect it looks like a fire sale. For example, at Wal-Mart today, $ 100 off is down to $ 79.

This is because the Pixel Buds A Series addresses a major audio cutout issue that some users had by connecting both earphones directly to the host’s phone / device. There is also a stronger signal output. Curiously, with the launch of cheaper products, Google positioned the second generation as offering a more premium experience and aimed to continue offering both. One of the interesting things is that the new NYC Google Store seems to sell only the $ 99 A-series.

We asked Google if the 2nd generation Pixel Buds are completely out of stock and are officially deprecated.

Details of Pixel Buds:

