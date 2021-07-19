A new high-tech portal launched to accelerate the innovation of deafness





Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have launched a new online tool that can speed up medical discoveries to reverse progressive deafness. This tool provides easy access to genetic and other molecular data from hundreds of technical studies on auditory function and ear. A research portal called the Gene Expression Analysis Resource (gEAR) was unveiled in a Nature Methods study last month. It is run by a group of doctors-scientists at the UMSOM Institute for Genomic Sciences (IGS) in collaboration with colleagues from other institutions.

The portal allows researchers to quickly access data and easily interpret dataset visualizations. Scientists can also enter their own data and compare it to other datasets to determine the importance of new discoveries.

“It saves a lot of scientists’ time,” said Ronna Hertzano, MD, PhD, an associate professor of otolaryngology at UMSOM and a research author who is the founder of gEAR. “Researchers not only identify mutations in the gene for deafness, but also which cells in the ear express the gene, for example, which expression is the result of noise exposure or the regeneration process of other species. It’s easy to identify how it changes. “

Dr. Hertzano and her team have recently added data from the BRAIN Initiative to a special domain in the gEAR portal to conduct neuroscientific research to better understand neurodegenerative diseases such as brain function and Alzheimer’s disease. Provided access to people. The portal is free and available to all researchers seeking access.

Portal users can run different applications according to their needs. You can access the data setup loader, add the dataset to gEAR, and view the data in private settings. This allows you to view your findings in the context of other public data before submitting your results online or publishing your paper. Once the manuscript is published, the manuscript can include a permalink that links the reader directly to the curated view of the dataset.

“The gear portal currently contains over 800 datasets and we carefully checked them before entering them,” said Dr. Hertzano. “Currently, we have more than 1,200 registered users and more than 80 citations in our research. The publication of the method paper is expected to increase significantly.” She and her colleagues said a few years ago. We launched the portal softly and announced its existence through discussions with colleagues and user workshops at scientific conferences.

The Hearing Restoration Project, a non-profit research consortium funded by the Hearing Health Foundation, provided initial support for gear to better understand the mystery of hair cell regeneration. .. Our hair cells do not regenerate naturally when they die due to aging, excessive noise, or exposure to certain powerful drugs such as chemotherapeutic drugs for cancer. Because of this, deafness is usually permanent and irreversible. The consortium uses genomic analysis to compare the molecular processes of species that do not regenerate hair cells. “The gear team works closely with researchers in the consortium, which also acts as a focus group, to provide valuable feedback and suggestions,” said Dr. Hertzano.

Understanding how the expression of specific genes is involved in the regeneration of hair cells and how enzymes and other proteins mediate the process is by inducing the regeneration of these cells. It may lead to new treatments that reverse hearing loss.

“By enabling rapid access to vast datasets, the gEAR portal acts as a valuable hub for building communities around common research areas,” said the Dean of Medicine, Microbiology. Dr. Claire M. Fraser, a donating professor of science and immunology and director of the IGS, said. .. “Accessing data from large repositories is not enough. The important thing is to allow gear to curate and organize the data into accessible formats so that it can address important scientific questions.”

The lead author of the study, Joshua Orvis, Principal Bioinformatics Software Engineer at IGS, and the co-author of the study, Dr. Yang Song, Bioinformatics Analyst II at IGS, contributed to the development of gEAR. Researchers at the University of Maryland, College Park, the National Institute of Hearing and Other Communication Disorders, Iowa University, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Bairan University in Israel also contributed to this study.

“The gear portal fills technology gaps and makes critical” omic “data generated around the world readily available to biologists in a meaningful format, clinicians, biologists, A beautiful example of the value of close cooperation of engineers. E. Albert Reese, MD, MBA, Vice President of Medicine, UM Baltimore, John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers, Dean of the School of Medicine, Maryland University, said.

The development of the gEAR portal is funded by the National Institutes of Hearing and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) and the National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH), parts of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Hearing Restoration Project (HRP). It has been. It is part of the Hearing Health Foundation (HHF).

About the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Today, in the third century, the University of Maryland School of Medicine was founded in 1807 as the first public medical school in the United States. It continues today as one of the fastest growing and leading biomedical research companies in the world, with 45 faculties, centers, laboratories and programs. He is also a faculty member of more than 3,000 physicians, scientists, and related medical professionals, including members of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences, and two prominent two-time recipients of the Albert E. Lasker Award for Medical Research. With an operating budget of over $ 1.2 billion, the School of Medicine works closely with the University of Maryland Medical Center and Medical Systems to provide nearly 2 million patients with research-intensive academic and clinical-based care each year. I will. The School of Medicine has more than $ 563 million in off-campus funding, most of which ranks high in research funding among all medical schools across the country. The School of Medicine, one of the seven colleges that make up the University of Maryland’s Baltimore campus, has approximately 9,000 faculty and staff, including 2,500 student trainees, residents, and fellows. The combined school of medicine and healthcare system (“University of Maryland School of Medicine”) has an annual budget of approximately $ 6 billion, with more than $ 15 billion in economic impact on the state and community. The School of Medicine ranks eighth among public medicine schools in terms of research productivity and is an innovator in translation medicine with 600 valid patents and 24 start-ups. The School of Medicine has research and treatment facilities in 36 countries around the world and operates locally, nationally and globally. Visit medschool.umaryland.edu

