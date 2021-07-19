



Despite unprecedented growth and fast-growing mainstream recipients, perhaps in part, Twitchs and changes over the past year have been defined by DMCA issues. They don’t seem to fade quickly, but the developers have created an interesting workaround.

According to TorrentFreak, he is a game developer named Peter Pequeno0. Madsen is working on a Twitch extension called Spotify Synchronizer. The basic idea is relatively simple. An extension that you can download to Twitch allows your viewers to sync their Spotify account with the streamer so they can listen to it. As streamers listen, viewers all listen to the same music at the same time as streamers through official channels rather than second-hand, but musical artists (more precisely, Spotify and the label) still get paid. Viewers, on the other hand, who aren’t using Spotify, just listen to standard game audio.

What this means is that it’s on top of that, despite being a sneaky backdoor solution to the Twitchs problem. Madsen did this by working within the Twitch and Spotifys APIs that both companies are free to offer to developers.

That said, it has some junk. For example, if the streamer wants to switch to another piece of music in the middle of a song, he has to press the force sync button. This arose from limitations within the Spotifys API, but unfortunately any friction means that streamers and the majority of viewers are unlikely to use it. And, of course, the Twitchs DMCA dilemma is the kind of monster that can’t be killed without cutting off a myriad of heads, and the Madsens Twitch extension only aims at one or two tops.

According to Madsen, SpotifySynchronizer was partly inspired by GTA RP streamers who listen to music and emphasize the atmosphere of crime and work in the fast food industry, but streamers have historically used music for many other purposes. I’ve been doing it. They also have ever been careful automation of the music industry for ancient VOD from a long time ago when the label cares about Twitch, in-game sound effects, and other forms of audio that don’t even use music. I got my eyes dirty.

So SpotifySynchronizer is a cool idea, but not a silver bullet. That said, it arguably surpasses Twitchs’ own efforts, which have been primarily focused on giving streamers a way to nuclear-attack their content from orbit for safety. I am. It’s interesting to see if the big streamer turns this extension into Twitch’s flagship, or ultimately a quiet ambiguity.

