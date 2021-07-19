Google launches a new way to optimize video for search





Google has a new way to optimize videos in search results when published on the creator’s own website instead of YouTube.

It’s now easier for publishers to mark up videos for “important moments” rich snippets. This allows searchers to go directly to a particular video segment.

This is easy to do with YouTube videos, as you only need to add a timestamp to the video description.

Previously, uploading videos to the creator’s website was a hassle, as the site owner had to manually label each segment.

Now all the site owner has to do is tell Google the URL pattern to skip to a particular timestamp in the video.

Google then uses AI to identify key moments in your video and display links to those moments directly in your search results.

This feature, called SeektoAction, was announced on Google I / O earlier this year and has been in beta for several months.

Google has moved this feature from beta and extended support to all sites that publish videos.

Learn more about SeekToAction and how to use SeekToAction to improve the visibility of your search results videos.

SeekToAction Video Markup Details

SeekToAction markup can be applied to video like any other type of schema.org structured data.

Here’s an example of what the code looks like:

There are a few things site owners need to remember when using SeekToAction video markup.

The URL needs the ability to deep link to a location other than the starting point of the video. For example, http: //www.example.com/example? t = 30 starts 30 seconds after the video. VideoObject structured data should be added to the page where users can watch the video. Use the SeekToAction markup on all video pages. I hope Google will automatically identify important moments. To automatically identify important moments in your video, Google needs to be able to retrieve your video content files. The total playback time of the video must be at least 30 seconds. The video should include the required properties, such as: You can find it in the VideoObject Structured Data documentation.

Google adds that the SeekToAction markup is a markup that only applies to videos embedded in your website. This markup is not supported on other third party platforms.

If site owners prefer to identify key moments in their videos in the old way, you can use clip markup instead of SeekToAction instead of letting Google automatically identify key moments.

Source: Google Search Central Blog

