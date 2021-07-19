Delta Variant raises many questions about the latest COVID surgesExBulletin





As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases due to delta variants, find out who is at risk and what is the best way to protect yourself and others. Also, there are a series of camp outbreaks that parents should know.

Martinez, Host:

After a sharp decline, the number of cases of coronavirus is increasing again, thanks to the rapidly spreading delta mutants. New daily cases have increased by nearly 70% in just one week. Hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing. The increase is concentrated in areas with low immunization rates. Allison Aubrey of NPR joins us to discuss. Allison, sounds like a big increase. Can you help me get in? Keep those things in mind?

Allison Aubrey, Byline: Of course. In the United States, an average of about 30,000 new cases occur daily. This is far less than the 200,000 cases in winter. But that’s just three times as many cases as in June. Therefore, as you say, there is a significant increase in low vaccination states such as Arkansas, Mississippi, and Missouri. Surgeon General Bibek Mercy warned yesterday at CNN that largely preventable hospitalizations and deaths could continue to increase.

(Sound bite for archived recordings)

VIVEK MURTHY: I’m worried about what happens, especially as the number of unvaccinated patients is increasing. And if you are vaccinated, you are very well protected from hospitalization and death, but unfortunately if you are not vaccinated, that is not true.

Aubrey: In fact, 97% of people currently hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated. In short, there are so-called groundbreaking cases where fully vaccinated people are infected. However, they tend to be much less ill. And CDC director Rochelle Walensky said it was an unvaccinated pandemic.

Martinez: So, is the combination of unvaccinated people and delta mutants causing these surges?

Aubrey: That’s right. This means that the delta variant is about 225% more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. Therefore, when this variant finds a pocket in unvaccinated people, it spreads much faster. Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb spoke at CBS yesterday about what this means in the coming weeks and months.

(Sound bite for archived recordings)

SCOTT GOTTLIEB: This variant is so contagious that it infects the majority. Most people are vaccinated, have been infected before, or get this delta variant. And for most people who get this delta variant, it will be the most serious virus they will get in their lifetime in terms of the risk of getting them into the hospital.

Aubrey: He says this variant cannot be underestimated. As a result, about 30% of adults in the United States who have not yet been vaccinated are again pleading to go ahead and inject.

Martinez: Many people are hesitant. But at the same time, millions of people who wanted to get vaccinated on their first chance back in winter are wondering when they can get a booster.

Aubrey: That’s right. In other words, we haven’t decided on boosters yet. But at a White House briefing on Friday, adviser Jeff Seients said the government was preparing for the possibility of a booster if science showed it was needed. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the CDC and FDA have as much data as possible, including tracking immune levels and enrolling in vaccine clinical trials to see if immunity is weakened. Stated. Research is also underway to test a type of mix-and-match approach that works for boosters. They are giving shots of the Moderna vaccine as a booster to those who first get one of three licensed vaccines, including J & J and Pfizer. I talked to Robert Atmar. He is a professor of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine. He is helping to lead the research.

ROBERT ATMAR: What we want to understand is how people react when they are affected by the booster effect. And do they produce a good immune response not only against the original coronavirus strain, but also against the variant of concern?

Aubrey: Again, we don’t have a booster strategy yet. However, boosters may be recommended for some parts of the US population, such as older people of a certain age and people with weakened immunity.

Martinez: Meanwhile, it was the first day of indoor masking obligations, as delta variants continue to proliferate here in LA County. So, Alison, what could this be more widespread?

Aubrey: Well, local public health authorities have the flexibility to do this to reinstate Mask’s obligations. However, it is very unlikely that this will happen nationwide. Many public health professionals make sense to remain masked in a crowded indoor environment, as a personal health option can infect fully vaccinated people. Tell me. I talked to Dr. Sage Myers. She is an emergency department doctor at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She points out that masking also helps protect children.

Sage Myers: We expect unvaccinated children to continue to wear them-wear their masks. And helping them feel more comfortable requires us to do that too. So definitely wear a mask when you’re with an 11-year-old child who hasn’t been vaccinated yet. As a vaccinated person, she needs to wear a mask, even in situations where I might. Otherwise I couldn’t wear it.

Aubrey: It’s an easy way to stay protected.

Martinez: That’s easy. And speaking of kids, it’s the summer camp season. And there were a series of camp-related outbreaks. So what’s the best advice to keep your kids safe?

Aubrey: Yeah. Now, there have been reports of camp outbreaks in many states, including Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri, and Kansas. Dr. Sage Myers is also the medical director of the camp to fall asleep, and the risk can be higher than in the day camp because the children are gathered together, she says. So she says more precautions may be needed.

Myers: We test before arrival and encourage families to quarantine for a few days before going to camp, definitely 5-7 days, and avoid contact with others. So the camp really needs to be on top of it, and even a small symptomatology. Children need to be quarantined and tested to make sure they are not the beginning of the spread.

Aubrey: And this is especially true for crowds under the age of 12 who are not yet vaccinated.

Martinez: It’s Allison Aubrey from NPR. Thank you Alison.

Aubrey: Thank you, A.

