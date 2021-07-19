Road 96 Road Trip Begins August 16th on Switch and PC





The procedural road adventure game Road 96 will debut on August 16th in multiple stores on PC and Nintendo Switch.

According to Montpellier-based DigixArt, the game will debut on Nintendo Switch and PCs on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store for around $ 20.

Road 96 is an original game where you can choose your own adventure story called Road 96: Prologue with the music of nine soundtrack artists and a backstory 10 years before the event as part of the $ 30 Hitchhiker bundle. Can be used with e-books. In the game.

Yoan Fanise, co-founder of DigixArt and co-creator of games such as Valiant Hearts and 11-11 Memories Retold, said in an email to GamesBeat that Road 96 is the team’s most ambitious project to date. This is an evolving story-driven adventure inspired by filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, and Bong Joon-ho.

Image Credit: DigiXart

At Steam Next Fest last month, the development team had a live Q & A session with the community and the Road 96 demo was unveiled. It was well received and praised by the people who played it.

After many years working at Ubisoft in 2015 and successful co-directors like Valiant Hearts, Fanise became independent and a project with full creative freedom on a human scale where everyone on the team could contribute to the product. I wanted to continue on his path of creating. .. He also wanted to be able to tackle any subject he loved or worried about (such as road trips and war). His wife, Anne Lore, was ready to tackle this challenge and they started DigiXart in southern France.

Politics?

Image Credit: DigiXart

Road 96 features a teenager fleeing from a country much like the Southwestern United States, away from his parents. The story depicts living in an economically collapsed country. There, the only option for the younger generation is to act and escape to make a difference.

This resonates sadly in many countries on all continents today, Fanis said. Maybe by playing this game you will find that you are lucky to live where you are. Conversely, it may give you the courage to flee somewhere else or act to influence and change things.

As such, it feels like pushing the political hot button of border politics. I asked Fanis about it.

This is a hot topic in video games, and yes, Road 96 has a political side, even though it goes far beyond that, so I thought it would happen, he said. Answered. We can’t wait for the players to have a complete experience, especially because we never judge your actions so you can see how they react to it. You can push for a revolution, push for a vote, push without doing anything, and just run away. It is also pure fiction, a dystopian country inspired by both extreme and many countries. I would like to see Chinese beta testers making funny criticisms of the United States, while American players say it’s an interesting criticism of China. First of all, it’s fun to play with that video game.

Studio approach

Image Credit: DigiXart

Today, the studio has a team of 15 developers, and the culture is built around three pillars: creativity, humility, and credibility, Fanis said.

According to Fanis, the three are very relevant, as we’ve seen in the past how creative chemistry can be created to create rich, original and playful experiences. I will. And for me, this requires humility above all else. If you grow up as a whole team, and if you evolve away from the ego, each idea will work. An ego that is too strong can prevent this from being expressed and prototyped with ideas of a more timid personality.

In addition to being productive, DigiXart has a reputation for being reliable. Fanise said the company delivered all the games on schedule. HP Omen and Google Stadia first funded the game, but DigiXart has stopped funding and is not shipping on Stadia.

If we don’t impose a fixed date on ourselves, we tend to want to keep too many doors open in game design and writing, Fanis said. It is also a matter of professionalism and respect for our commitment to co-financing our projects.

Pandemic creation

Image Credit: DigiXart

Building this game has never been easier, given that the company had to make it during a pandemic.

As a small studio with everything already in the cloud, it was very easy for us to move into confinement mode [at three different] Many times in France, Fanis said. And since the concept of the game is already solid, it wasn’t too difficult to create a complete production during a pandemic. We used Slack intensively and left the camera on to feel with the rest of the team. The biggest problem was long-term morale, especially for those who were alone in small apartments. So, as soon as that was allowed, everyone wanted to go back to the studio. Our current rules are free. If you want to work from home, of course, in terms of hygienic rules, you can feel free to stay in the studio.

