Congressman Buck is the co-founder of the new anti-Big Tech caucuses





Republicans in the 4th Parliamentary District of Colorado, Ken Buck and Lance Gooden (R-Texas), announced on Thursday the creation of freedom from Big Tech Caucus.

According to Buck’s press release, Big Tech companies are tampering with the free market, crushing competitors, curbing innovation, cozy to China, and censoring Americans. Big tech companies operate under the “America’s Last” mindset, which benefits China and retains the power of gatekeepers while negatively impacting consumers and SMEs across the country.

Get the morning headline delivered to your inbox

Apply

The press release says that freedom from Big Tech Caucus promotes competition and innovation, restores the free digital economy, protects children from harmful online content, protects online privacy and data, and ends political censorship. It says it will compete with the Chinese Big Tech “court”. Communist Party.

Buck is a ranking member of the Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittees and released a 450-page report on Big Tech’s research last year. The report states that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google have abused their power as a monopoly and recommends changes to current antitrust legislation. Congressman Jones, a Democrat of the Second Protectorate Parliament of Colorado, is also a member of the committee. Despite the affiliations of different political parties, Negz and Buck found a common rationale for Big Tech: both representatives believe Congress needs to take steps to limit the power of Big Tech.

Last month, the House Judiciary Committee approved a stronger online economy: opportunities, innovations, and choices, a package of bills aimed at reducing the amount of power Big Tech has. According to the Washington Post, one bill prevents tech giants from buying rising competitors, and one bill bans big tech companies from prioritizing their products over competitors’ products and services. One bill is a technology company where consumers are different together. Buck was the first co-sponsor of all invoices in the package.

Democratic representatives are primarily interested in the market power of big tech companies, but many Republican representatives are interested in what they perceive as an anti-conservative bias in big tech.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) criticized Big Tech’s packaging, saying the bill wasn’t enough to prevent Big Tech from censoring conservative voices. In his opinion piece, Jordan wrote: Undoubtedly, Big Tech is trying to win conservatives and must be suppressed. But these bills do not combat Big Tech’s anti-conservative prejudice and censorship. These Democratic bills only make things worse. If you think Big Tech is bad right now, wait until Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google work in collusion with big government.

In the debate over these bills, Bach said in his opening statement that he apparently tried to appeal directly to Republicans such as Jordan, saying that the bills were conservative.

Buck also shares Jordan’s belief that Big Tech censors conservative voices. On June 2, Bach tweeted that Facebook was censoring conservative voices but allowed Communist China to spread the genocide, linking to an article in the Media Research Center. ..

According to Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), The House’s majority leader and head of the House voting schedule, it’s unclear when the bill will be fully voted in the House.

Guden, co-chair of freedom from the Big Tech caucuses, said caucuses would help eliminate conservative views and prevent what he sees. Big Tech has complete control over Digital Public Square, allowing Americans to see only the news and information that fits their story.

Madison Corthorn (RN.C.), Vice-Chairman of Freedom from the Big Tech Caucus, said in a statement on Friday: .. Big Tech’s oligarchy, which silences freedom-loving patriots, has no place in the country of freedom. In America, we must always place constitutional values ​​over authoritarian rule.

Other members of Freedom from Big Tech Caucus include Burgess Owens (Republican) and Paul Gosar (Republican).

Big Tech generally refers to major technology companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. Big Tech’s definition includes Microsoft, but a subcommittee on antitrust, commercial and administrative law researching competition in the digital market focuses on Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradonewsline.com/briefs/rep-buck-is-co-founder-of-new-anti-big-tech-caucus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos