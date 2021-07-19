Genshin Impact 2.0 release date, maintenance details, and benefits





No one wants to continue the same game. It’s boring to complete the exact same task every day. Genshin Impact understands your boredom, so developer miHoYo provides a major update of the game every 42 days. These act as great facelifts, introducing new characters, story threads, and locations. If you get tired of the impact of Genshin, do your best! The biggest update ever will be released this week.

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 allows you to travel to the lightning region inspired by Japan. Greatly expands what you can do with the game. Download version 2.0 and you will have more fun with the game.

It’s time to enjoy Genshin Impact Version 2.0.

When will Genshin Impact version 2.0 be released?

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 will be available on July 20, 2021 after maintenance set to start at 6 pm Eastern Standard Time.

What time does maintenance for Genshin Impact version 2.0 end?

Maintenance lasts up to 5 hours and ends around 11:00 EST.It may end early, but be prepared to wait until 11pm

Once the maintenance is complete, you can enjoy all the new additions to Genshin Impact version 2.0. This includes the addition of the Inazuma region and new characters like Ayaka, the five-star Cryo Sword Woman that players have been waiting for since the first Genshin Impact Closed Beta Test in July 2019.

Yoimiya and Ayaka in Genshin Impact miHoYo

Other new characters include 5-star Pyrobow user Yoimiya and Sayu using 4-star Anemo Claymore.

If your character doesn’t borrow your jam, there are also new domains, story elements, and collectibles. That whole new world is there.

What are the maintenance benefits of Genshin Impact version 2.0?

If you endure the drought of Genshin Impact, you will be rewarded with 300 primogems the next time you log on. It takes 30 days to claim this reward.

Can I preload the Genshin Impact version 2.0 update?

If the connection is on the slow side, it can be frustrating to endure a long download time before starting playback.

Fortunately, if you’re playing the game on your PC or mobile device, you can start preloading version 2.0 right away.

What is the file size of Genshin Impact version 2.0?

On mobile devices, version 2.0 reverts to about 2GB. Make sure there is space on your system.

How to preload Genshin Impact version 2.0 update to your PC

To preload the update to your PC, you need to update the Genshin Impact launcher. After updating the launcher, you will see a button called “Game Pre-Installation” to the left of the “Launch” button. Click that button to start the file installation.

When version 2.0 arrives[更新]Simply click to install version 2.0 without any additional downloads. If the update preload cannot be completed before the release of version 2.0, the download will resume where it left off.

If you’re playing in the Epic Games Store, there’s no way to preload the next update until shortly before maintenance is complete.

How to preload Genshin Impact version 2.0 update to mobile

One preload menu for GenshinImpact.miHoYo version 2.0

For mobile players, there are two ways to preload Genshin Impact version 2.0. The first way is to enter the in-game settings menu, which is indicated by the gear icon.[その他]When you go to the tab[リソースパッケージのプレインストール]Button is displayed. This allows you to download the file early.

Alternatively, you can find a button with a small cloud icon in the login menu. With the click of a button, you will be able to preload some files.

Even after the update is released, you still need to visit the device’s app store to complete everything, which significantly reduces latency.

How to preload Genshin Impact version 2.0 update on PS4 and PS5

Genshin Impact version 2.0 cannot be preloaded if you are playing on PS4 or PS5. If you are using the console, you will have to wait until just before maintenance is complete. Look for updates around 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

