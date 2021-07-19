Best Nintendo Switch Memory Card of All Sizes





Photo: Wachiwit (Shutterstock)

Nintendo Switch storage has been and will always be a joke. Before the release of Nintendo’s hybrid console in early 2017, it was revealed that the previously unreleased Dragon Quest Heroes had more than the 32GB of internal storage available. Switch Lite, released two years later, didn’t improve at all. And then there’s the next Nintendo Switch OLED model: This only doubles the internal storage.

In other words, no matter how you cut it, if you have a Nintendo Switch, you’ll have to invest in additional storage. Yes, Switch games tend to be smaller than PC and other console games. Still, no one likes to play endless games of storage space Tetris. This is the best switch memory card around.

All-round best switch memory card: SanDisk microSDXC

Photo: Via SanDisk / Amazon

Not surprising here. The best switch memory cards are those approved by Nintendo itself. The SanDisks Nintendo licensed microSDXC card is $ 2 more expensive than its competitors, but has an incredible read speed of 100mbps. In other words, Switch loads and plays the game quickly. It’s also very stylish, featuring a Nintendo-inspired fashionable design like Mario mushrooms and Animal Crossing leaves, but it’s only important to those who care about the look of their socks. You probably don’t need more than 128GB of space (retail price is $ 35, but Amazon has now reduced it to $ 25). But if you don’t want to worry about deleting something, 256GB is recommended.

Buy Now From: Amazon | Western Digital | Best Buy | Goals

Most Affordable Switch Memory Card: Mixza Tohaoll microSDXC

Of course, there are Switch memory cards that are cheaper than the commonly used microSDXC from Mixza Tohaolls. But if you want something that really works at an affordable price, it’s hard to find a better deal of $ 8 for 32GB, $ 20 for 128GB (or 4 packs of 32GB cards), and $ 35 for 256GB. ..

G / O media may receive fees

Buy Now: Amazon

Largest switch memory card: Lexar Play 1TB microSDXC

There’s almost no doubt that you won’t need an entire 1TB memory card on your switch, as you don’t have to store games with rugged 4K asset files. Still, as The Verge reports, the switch can support 1TB and 2TB microSD cards. Most cards in this sizewell work reliably and run well over $ 200. Lexars are a bit more affordable. (Currently, it’s up to $ 160 on Amazon.) Again, you probably don’t need it. But know that there are options there.

Buy Now From: Amazon | B & H

How to change the memory card of the switch

Replacing the switch memory card is seemingly easy. First, make sure the switch is completely off. (While undocking, press and hold the power button for 3 seconds. Then select the power option to turn it off.) Then lift the kickstand. There is a small slot at the bottom where you can insert a new memory card.

How to move downloaded games to Switch memory card

Open System Settings and scroll down to the data management menu. Click Move data between system / microSD card. Then you will see two options. One is to move the data and software from the memory card to the switch’s internal storage, and the other is to move the data and software from the switch’s internal storage to the memory card. Select one of them. Select the game to move, select the move data, and it’s done.

Unfortunately, you can’t move your stored data, but if you’re signed up for Nintendo Switch Online, you can back it up to the cloud.This option is available in the data management menu[データクラウドの保存]Below the options. To upload a save, scroll down to Settings and turn on auto-save data backup. All backed up data at rest[すべての保存データ]It will be displayed in the field. A small green checkmark indicates that storage is safe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/the-best-nintendo-switch-memory-cards-1847320032 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos