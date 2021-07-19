Here’s how Blue Origin trained Jeff Bezos and his crew for an 11-minute launch into space:





When Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin’s billionaire, is launched into space on Tuesday (July 20) with a New Shepard rocket in his company’s orbit, his three crew members are over 12 hours long. Will rely on flight training.

Bezos, his brother Mark, Mercury 13 aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old physics student Oliver Demen expect to fly their first crew on Tuesday (July 20) in New Shepard. It has been. From takeoff to landing, the suborbital flight lasts 11 minutes and must be weightless for at least 3 minutes before returning to Earth.

Blue Origin’s lead flight director Steve Lanius said at a press conference on Sunday (July 18) that all first astronauts, flight crews, will comply with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. He said he had 14 hours of training in two days. He added that the training began on Sunday and was expected to end today.

The launch of Blue Origin’s first historic astronaut can be found here and at BlueOrigin.com. The webcast will start at 7:30 am EDT (1130 GMT) and the start will be set to 9 am EDT (1300 GMT).

The crew of Blue Origin’s first Human Flight mission will be launched on July 20, 2021 on the company’s New Shepard rocket. They are Oliver Demen, Wally Funk, Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos (from left). (Image credit: Blue Origin)

“Our training is comprehensive and the crew is ready for everything they need to know about the vehicle,” Lanius said.

The Blue Origin crew spends 11 minutes in flight, including common issues trained by professional astronauts, such as fire response, emergency mask use, and exit, nominal, “non-nominal”, and emergency. I was trained in how to use capsules in the procedure of the time. Hurry up on the pad and spaceship.

“Training culminates in a mission rehearsal that covers five different scenarios and final exams,” added Lanius. The crew was scheduled to be finalized and “executed” for the launch on Monday (July 19th).

With the exception of Mercury 13 aviator Wally Funk, the crew has little experience with direct flights to prepare for space flight. By comparison, a typical NASA astronaut (often drawn from a pool of applicants with a wealth of career experience in isolated or dangerous environments) is 2 before being certified for future spaceflight. Receive annual “Astronaut Candidate” training.

When they are assigned to flight, NASA astronauts usually train somewhere in the months or years for a mission, depending on their length and complexity. For example, a typical ISS crew spends about two years training in preparation for six months in space.

However, there are other parts of the NASA experience that Blue Origin space travelers can partially have, such as ties with the crew in the “Astronaut Village”. It gradually recreates the tight spaces and training for professional astronauts to get to know their crew before going into space.

Blue Origin’s astronaut director, Arian Cornell, said that Blue Origin’s trainers, called “Crew Members Seven,” are a perfect complement to New Shepard’s tourists. Will help you to experience comfortably during the orientation. Orbital sales at the same press conference.

“There are classroom components, [and] They will also work in the simulator at our astronaut training center, “she said.

“Then they also go out to the pads. We want to make sure that the astronauts are accustomed to not only the capsule itself, but also the Launch Site One facility and the wider team.”

At a press conference, Blue Origin CEO Robert Smith learned that when it comes to ground teams, Blue Origin operated New Shepard in space in its previous 15 unmanned missions, some of which flew into space. Therefore, training on ground procedures was also conducted.

He pointed out that ground capability is important because all flight crew members are non-expert astronauts.

“We learned how to make our vehicles safe enough so that we could carry our loved ones into space,” he said. “These features apply to everything we do.”

