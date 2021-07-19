Google accidentally leaks Big Pixel 6 smartphone upgrade





Thanks to Google, we’ll be able to learn more about the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship products, and it looks like there will be a major upgrade.

Google’s Pixel 6 may offer a significant upgrade over the current Pixel 5 (pictured)

Already the subject of many exciting leaks, Google’s Pixel 6 series is once again in the limelight thanks to indirect new information from Google itself.

According to a recent APC Insight survey by 9to5Google, the latest version of the Google Camera app contains new code designed for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. By examining this code, the 9to5 Google team was able to uncover many of the secrets of the next generation of flagships. These contain important details about the new phone’s selfie camera and zoom features.

Selfie camera

According to the report, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with a centered punchhole selfie camera, but the Pro model sacrifices more screen pixels to create the opening.

According to Google code, the Pixel 6 self-camera is 540 pixels from the left edge of the screen, and the larger Pixel 6 Pro equivalent camera is 722 pixels from the left. It shows screen resolutions of over 1080p and over 1440p, respectively.

The Pixel 6 is expected to punch holes in the camera with a diameter of 55 pixels, and the Pixel 6 Pro version is slightly larger in size by 70 pixels in diameter. However, if you take into account screen size and resolution, the sizes will be very similar.

Front flash

References to the front torch in the code suggest that the Pixel 6 may have its own front illuminator / flash. This is a rare but potentially powerful option, as most phones now rely on screen brightness to achieve the same thing. function.

I don’t know what Google can plan for here, but using a dedicated flash could potentially provide brighter lighting than using the screen, while allowing it to be used as a viewfinder when taking pictures. .. However, using physically smaller light sources tends to make portraits look unattractive, so some of Google’s trademark image processing may be required to achieve acceptable results.

Video zoom

The Pixel 6 range appears to be set to increase the maximum video zoom 7x at 60 fps. This is up to 5 times more than the Pixel 5. We’ve also seen 4K front video recording for the Pixel 6 Pro model.

Super resolution zoom

Curiously, one of Google’s most powerful features seems to be due for removal, or at least a change in the underlying technology. According to the report, the feature SABER_ALLOWED has been disabled on Pixel 6, Sabre and refers to the technology used to enhance Google’s Super Res Zoom feature.

Super Res Zoom uses machine learning to provide higher quality digital zoom, so it’s unlikely that Google will remove this feature without replacement. Perhaps it will be replaced by a similar technology with another name, or perhaps Google thinks the new camera is just good enough without it.

You’ll have to wait until the Pixel 6 goes on sale, or at least until the next leak.

