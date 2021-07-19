Google Travel Insights, a cool new tool





Google has a new tool called Travel Insights. It aims to accelerate the economic recovery of the travel industry by helping businesses and governments better understand real-time consumer travel demand.

Google states that some of its largest search volumes come from phrases like:

Where to travel can I travel with covid travel restrictions

To help the pandemic recover and direct travel businesses to connect with prospects, Google is “a set of tools that provide powerful insights into real-time travel demand based on global Google search data.” Was introduced.

There are two free tools available for anyone interested.

Destination Insights provides travel agencies, governments and tourism agencies with clear images of key sources of demand by destination. This allows users to understand where potential travelers are coming from and adjust their marketing campaigns accordingly.Create a stronger digital presence to increase interest and attract new guests

Google is being billed as a way to “make it possible to reach travelers wherever the travel industry is.” Google explains that the new Travel Analysis Center has an altruistic purpose.

We want to provide the tools and insights travel and tourism professionals need to connect with people looking for a trip. As we move toward recovery, we will continue to explore new ways to support the global travel and tourism sector by sharing data and insights that will help the industry recover.

The new Destination Insights section provides insights such as:

World’s fastest growing destinations Most inbound interested countries High demand cities

There is also a new demand sizing tool with filters for comparing inbound and outbound interests between one major country and up to 10 comparison countries.

Google piloted the new service in Indonesia and Singapore last year, claiming that its analysis helped the government formulate policies on border reopening. The new service is currently spreading across Asia Pacific and Europe.

What is Google’s real motivation for this new service? Destinations and hotel insights provide free data, but Google has also introduced a new “Travel Analysis Center” to provide additional insights on a paid basis.

Travel Demand Insights Get current and future insights and trends in travel demand and destination popularity Google Ads Air Partner Marketing Performance, Origin and Destination Market Campaign Benchmark Indicators For Google Hotel Partners, hotelcenter. Performance insights through google.com Google Flight Performance Google Flight Search or Enterprise Partners can monitor services on these platforms Conclusion

While travelers around the world are anxious to get back on the road, the travel and tourism industry has reached where to direct their limited advertising budgets, or most of the people involved in travel, as well as most. It’s still dark about how to tune your messaging to do so. ..

Google naturally has the commercial motivation to offer this set of products, but free tools look attractive to current travel demand trends and help businesses manage their budgets more effectively. Useful for.

