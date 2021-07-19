ARK Innovation is trading like tech stocks before the dot-com bubble burst





Sean Quigg, a strategist at JP Morgan, said the ARK Innovation ETF could lure investors into a similar “bull trap” scenario. Maximusnd / Dreamstime

The stock market fell on Monday due to growing concerns about the Covid-19 Delta variant. Indexes in most of the broader markets of the day fell, but one corner is holding up better. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest flagship fund, ARK Innovation Exchange Traded Fund (Ticker: ARKK), which focuses on companies with disruptive technologies and innovative business models, ends the day beyond the profit-and-loss break. We were able to make a profit of 0.64%.

This is kind of good news that funds need after losing 11% in the last two weeks, but since ETFs have already experienced several ups and downs this year, it shows what’s next. It may not be the one.

After a plunge of nearly 37% from February to mid-May, ARK Innovation made some efforts to recover, but resistance of about $ 128 per share in mid-March, mid-April and late April, respectively. I couldn’t break the level. Most recently, from May 13th to the end of June, ARK innovation rose 28% to over $ 130, but has since fallen again. It is now trading for about $ 117.

JPMorgan strategist Sean Quigg said last week that the boom and bust cycle triggered by excessive speculative activity in high-growth stocks often occurred during the dot-com bubble in high-tech stocks in the early 2000s. Said it was similar. After peaking in March 2000, the S & P 500’s information technology sector fell 30% in April and May, but before embarking on a two-year dramatic 80% plunge: I made some jumpbacks in the month.

Quigg writes that ARK Innovation ETFs have the potential to lure investors into similar types of bulltrap scenarios. This is a false signal that seems to suggest that the downtrend in stocks or indexes has reversed and is now on the uptrend. Decline.

High-tech growth has recovered due to lower Treasury yields and concerns about delta variants, but Quigg believes it may not last long. Given the ongoing economic resumption and higher-than-expected inflation measurements, he expects Treasury yields to rise again soon, discounting future cash flow and damaging growth-driven stock valuation. I am.

There is also a gap between large-scale staple tech stocks represented by Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which invests in the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange, and disruptive technology stocks represented by ARK. It is expanding. innovation. Invesco ETFs have increased by 12.4% year-to-date, while ARK funds have decreased 6% year-to-date. This may indicate a change in leadership in the technical arena.

Write to Evie Liu at [email protected]

