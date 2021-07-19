Google reports 100x improved quantum error suppression





Error mitigation can be the biggest challenge and barrier to implementing practical quantum computing in the era of noisy medium-scale quantum (NISQ) computers. Last week, Google reported the promising use of so-called stabilizer code in a 54-qubit Sycamore quantum processor to suppress errors. A recent study published in Nature Communications reduced the number of errors that required one-hundredth of the corrections per round, Google researchers reported.

I have a great account posted today on IEEE Spectrum, written by Charles Q. Choi. This excerpt captures the problem well. In addition to building qubits that are physically error-prone, scientists want to use stabilizer code to compensate for high error rates. This strategy distributes the quantum information across many qubits so that errors can be detected and corrected. All of these “data qubit” clusters can be counted as one useful logical qubit.

It is not uncommon to hear researchers speculate that thousands (or more) of physical qubits are needed to create a single error-corrected logical qubit. Not surprisingly, finding a way to effectively control errors is an enthusiastic area of ​​research.

A summary from Google’s treatise (exponential suppression of bit or phase errors by periodic error correction) is a good summary of the work:

Realizing the potential of quantum computing requires a sufficiently low logic error rate. Many applications require error rates up to 1015, but state-of-the-art quantum platforms typically have physical error rates close to 103. Quantum error correction promises to fill this partition by distributing the quantum logic information across many physical qubits. You can detect and fix errors. If the physical error rate is below a certain threshold and is stable during the calculation process, the error in the encoded logical cue bit state can be suppressed exponentially as the number of physical cue bits increases.

Here we implement a 1D iterative code embedded in a 2D grid of superconducting cubits showing exponential suppression of bitflip or phaseflip errors, increasing the number of cubits from 5 to 100 logical errors per round. Reduce to one-third. Importantly, this error suppression is stable over 50 rounds of error correction. It also shows you how to analyze error correlations with high accuracy and allows you to characterize error locality while performing quantum error correction. Finally, we use 2D surface code on the same device to perform error detection with small logical qubits, and both 1D and 2D code results match numerical simulations using a simple depolarization error model. Indicates that. These demonstrations provide the basis for building scalable fault-tolerant quantum computers with superconducting cubits. “

As quoted in the IEEE Spectrum article, Google researcher and senior author of the treatise, Julian Kelly, ly validated the assumption that error correction methods could be scaled up as advertised. Seems to be doing. This is good news for the quantum computing community.

In this study, the researchers used: A Sycamore quantum processor consisting of 54 superconducting Transmon qubits and 88 adjustable couplers in a 2D array. The available operating frequencies of qubits range from 5GHz to 7GHz. The coupler can adjust the qubit-cubit coupling between 0MHz and 40MHz, allowing the gate to entangle faster while reducing unwanted stray interactions. Qubits and couplers for Sycamore processors are manufactured using aluminum metallization and a Josephson aluminum / aluminum oxide junction. Indium bump bond is used to connect a chip containing a control circuit to a chip containing a cubit. Next, the hybridized device is wire-bonded to the superconducting circuit board and cooled to less than 20 mK in a dilution refrigerator.

Links to IEEE articles: https: //spectrum.ieee.org/tech-talk/computing/hardware/googles-quantum-computer-exponentially-suppress-errors

Link to Nature Paper: https: //www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03588-y

