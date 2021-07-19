Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos says the crew will not wear spacesuits during the historic launch





According to billionaire founder and flight crew Jeff Bezos, the first Blue Origin crew will not wear spacesuits during the 11-minute journey into space on Tuesday (July 20). ..

Bezos and the rest of the passengers will be on Monday, with his brother Mark, Mercury 13 aviator Wally Funk, and teenager and paid passenger Oliver Demen, ahead of the New Shepard spacecraft’s first crew trip. We interviewed NBC and CBS on (July 19th).

Bezos told NBC Today that he would only fly in a light “flight suit.” He raised the chest of the flight suit he was wearing on the camera.

The launch of Blue Origin’s first historic astronaut can be seen here and on Tuesday at BlueOrigin.com. The webcast will start at 7:30 am EDT (1130 GMT) and the start will be set to 9 am EDT (1300 GMT).

The crew of Blue Origin’s first Human Flight mission will be launched on July 20, 2021 on the company’s New Shepard rocket. They are Oliver Demon, Wally Funk, Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos (from left). (Image credit: Blue Origin)

But while talking to CBS this morning, Bezos added that he wasn’t nervous. “We are excited,” Bezos said. “We have been training, this vehicle is ready, this crew is ready [and] This team is great. It feels really good. “

New Shepard is a suborbital spacecraft that has made 15 unmanned flights so far, but astronauts rarely wear spacesuits while traveling. This is because it is a backup of the cabin decompression. (However, Virgin Galactic does not use pressurized spacesuits for tourists in ballistic flight.)

Today, all launch crews to the International Space Station, whether they are SpaceX Crew Dragons or Russian Soyuz, use some sort of spacesuit, regardless of vehicle. (Boeing’s Starliner will be the third option on the ISS journey after being certified for manned spaceflight. This could be next year, depending on test progress.)

NASA stopped using spacesuits for several years during the Space Shuttle program, but was revisited after the 1986 Challenger fatal accident. After the incident, the crew wore a launch entry suit and then an advanced crew escape suit (ACES) since 1994. ACES, called the “Pumpkin Suit” because of its unique shade, was used until the end of the 2011 shuttle program.

During the Soyuz program, the Soviet Union temporarily suspended the use of spacesuits until the Soyuz 11 crew died in 1971 due to an air leak during landing. Later, Soviet and subsequent Russian programs designed spacecraft to accommodate spacesuits.

Bezos was also asked in an interview with NBC Today if he was competing with Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic’s billionaire, who jumped into space on July 11, a few days before Bezos. Branson denied the two companies competing this month, saying there is plenty of room for multiple launch options in the new market for space travelers.

Bezos also blamed the competition, saying that the Soviet Union’s Yuri Gagarin was the first person in space in 1961, and Bezos would be about 570, well below the list of astronauts. “It’s not a competition. It’s building roads in space so that future generations can do great things in space. We’re excited to join the club,” he says. I did.

Comments from Bezos follow Blue Origin’s sneaky infographic comparing Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity Spaceplane with New Shepard on Twitter on July 9, with New Shepard’s large windows and their high peaks. We are paying attention to items such as altitude.

At stake between the two spacecraft options for rich tourists is the definition of “astronaut.” This depends on whether you follow the internationally recognized Karman line or the low altitudes adopted by US authorities such as NASA and the US military. Virgin Galactic flies below the Karman line, and New Shepard’s maximum altitude rises above it.

But technical issues weren’t the only thing that dominated the interview. In interviews with both NBC and CBS, Bezos said he was impressed with the strength of 82-year-old Funk. Funk said he outnumbered the three male crew in training. The other crew also briefly talked about what they were looking forward to in space.

Funk said he was excited about the floats and somersaults after waiting decades for space flight. She was unable to participate in the 1960s because she was not allowed to become a military pilot or astronaut. The astronauts were pulled out of the army at that time.

Funk also expressed his love for the outdoors on CBS. “I built a house, repaired cars and tractors, and did everything I could do outdoors. I was never a little” girl “girl, but I love it. you here. This is the best team I’ve ever been with. “

18-year-old Daemen told NBC that he felt ready for the opportunity. He has wanted to fly in space since he was four years old. “We have a great training here, simulating flight and anticipating what we can expect in space, because we don’t know,” said all four astronauts. Daemen said, referring to the fact that he is a newcomer. “It’s pretty hard to imagine, but I’m very excited and not nervous at all.”

Mark Bezos told CBS that he was excited to do the same in space after his life chasing his brother. “I can’t wait for the lift-off, it’s just the engine barking and its acceleration,” he joked. “I’m really excited about it, but I’m not going to lie. I’m pretty excited to hear those parachutes open.”

