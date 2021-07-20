GTA Online Los Santo Tuner Release Time and What to Expect





The next major expansion of Grand Theft Auto Online will be released on July 20, 2021. So, of course, we want to make it available for download as soon as it’s published. The following outlines when the new DLC will be released and describes everything players can expect when the content is at hand.

Thanks to this latest addition to Rockstars’ popular multiplayer platform, your car looks better than ever.

When will the GTA Los Santo Tuner update be released?

Rockstar Games GTA Online developers haven’t officially announced when the Los Santos Tuners update will be released, but most of the game’s major enhancements are typically released between 4am and 5am east of the release date. Will be done. With that in mind, the Los Santos Tuners update should be available on July 20th within that period. For example, the December Cayo Perico Heist was fully deployed around 5:30 EST.

With the update release of GTA Onlines Los Santos Tuners on July 20, you will be able to drive nearly 12 new cars in the city. Rockstar Games

PlayStation players are encouraged to look for patches labeled version 1.38 or later to know they have the latest DLC.

What to expect from the Los Santos Tuners update

As the name implies, the GTA Online Los Santo Tuner update focuses on car culture, showcases customized vehicles and takes on the job with high-speed thrills. Here’s an overview of everything you can expect from an update, thanks to Rockstar Newswire’s official blog post.

This update also includes several new race types suitable for streets and tracks. Rockstar Games

LS Carmeet: This new social space at Cypress Flat focuses on vehicle showcases, racing and links to car-centric missions. New advances: Level up the reputation of street racing and meet the ability to hold new car parts, gear, modes and private cars. Test Track: An area where you can race with other players without the interference of cops or pedestrians. Start a basic match race or scramble. Here, up to 4 players race to reach 20 checkpoints. There is also a time trial. Up to 30 racers can participate in the space at one time and contact will be disabled during the competition. There is also a solo test track for those who like to ride alone. Test Ride: Try the cars you don’t own in order. Prize Ride Challenge: Complete special challenges and get the chance to win a unique car. New Shops: A March Shop, Tattoo Shop, Modging Area, where you can buy cool merchandise. New races: called Street Race Series and Tracking Series. The former is a fast-paced street race and the latter is a longer race that police officers are tracking. There is also a point that is basically a drag race in which up to 4 players can participate. New cars: Karlin Calico GTF, Karlin Futo GX, Annis Euros, Vapid Dominator GTT, Annis ZR350, Dinka RT3000, Vulkar Warrener HKR, Obey Tailgater S, Dinka Jester RR and Annis Remus have been added to the list. The DLC has a total of 17 cars, 10 of which will be available on July 20th.

