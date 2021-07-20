Google makes it easy to find Wear OS apps on (and off) your wrist.





TL; DR

Google has revamped the Play Store experience for the watch app on both Wear OS and Android smartphones. An Android 12-influenced interface has been added to the Wear OS Play Store to make navigating easier. On the other hand, in the Android Play Store, you can find watch apps and faces with improved installations.

Google is well aware that Wear OS needs to implement a big comeback, which now extends to searching (and installing) smartwatch apps. The company is rolling out an improved Play Store experience to help you find these apps, whether you’re looking at your wrist or your Android smartphone.

The biggest change is finding the app on Wear OS itself. The Play Store has added an interface inspired by Android 12 Material You, including easy-to-read cards. The store also “reliably” handles in-app purchases by directing you to a link on your Android phone or web browser.

Read more: Wear OS Buyer Guide

Finding Wear OS apps on your smartphone is also much easier. You can add “Watch” and “Watch Face” filters to your search to limit your results to smartwatch software. There is also a new handpicked section on the Wear OS category page. Once you find the app you need, you can tap the Install button to install the title on your compatible watch.

Google says the improved Wear OS app experience should reach everyone in the “next few weeks.” The watch requires at least WearOS 2.x.

The news arrived just days before the debut of the widely rumored Galaxy Watch 4 in mid-August, when Samsung is unofficially expected to unofficially launch its first Wear OS device using the One UI Watch interface. I will. This addresses many of the issues that have hindered Wear OS, such as the discoverability of apps that you don’t have to wonder if there’s a watch version of a useful app, or the difficulty of downloading software once. It suggests that you are determined. I found it.

