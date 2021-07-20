The government has set up a 375 million fund for a game-changing UK tech company | Technology





Fast-growing companies working on game-changing technologies, including areas such as life sciences and clean energy, should apply for part of a 375 million fund aimed at driving innovation in the UK. I have been invited.

Future Funds: Breakthrough plans include the government promising co-investment with private sectors to give more impetus to companies looking for cash to take early technology to the next step. It will be.

To make the UK a science superpower, the Treasury will support industries such as quantum computing, life sciences and clean technology, and promote breakthroughs that can solve some of the biggest challenges in society.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: We are investing billions of dollars in research and development as technology and innovation will be at the heart of our future economy. [research and development] To solidify our position as a world leader in this field.

Above all, our investment makes our lives better while promoting collaboration between the most ambitious entrepreneurs and individual investors and creating highly skilled jobs that help boost the UK economy. We support the commercialization of breakthrough products such as new drugs and green technologies that can be changed well.

To qualify, the company must be UK-based and seek at least 30 million people to fund further development.

Private companies need to make up the majority of the investment and applicants need to show that they have already secured a 70% commitment in the funding round.

Applicants must have previously shown that they were able to raise 5m without state support, indicating that they have already grown significantly.

The two companies do not apply themselves in exchange for the major investors connecting the business to future funds.

Sunak will hold a technical conference in September in eastern London under the banner of the Treasury Connect to bring together technology investors and business leaders.

The Treasury said breakthrough technology often requires patience and requires more funding over the long term to make progress, requiring government funding along with private capital.

The ministry said it has overcome the pandemic and has already provided more than a billion convertible bonds to 1,190 companies through future funds.

Government spending on R & D is expected to reach 14.9 billion in 2021 and 2022, the highest level in 40 years, as part of efforts to increase investment in innovation to 2.4% of economic production by 2027.

The new future fund will be announced earlier this year on a Sunaks budget and will be managed by British Patient Capital, a subsidiary of British Business Banks.

Judith Hartley, Chief Executive Officer of British Patient Capital, said:

Through the commercialization of R & D, these transformative companies can transform key industries, develop new drugs, help transition to a net-zero economy, and strengthen Britain’s position as a science superpower. Helps accelerate the evolution of time-honored technology.

