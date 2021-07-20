Onyx Equities Schultz Appointed Chairman of TechUniteds’ New Innovation Committee





TechUnited: New Jersey has launched a new innovation committee that has landed some of the most well-known companies in the tech industry, including Onyx Equities co-founder and chairman managing partner Jonathan Schultz.

Jonathan Schultz of Onyx Equity. (File photo)

TechUnited, the state’s largest technology and entrepreneurial community, aims to revitalize local foresight, advance broader strategic and practical perspectives, and support the entrepreneurial spirit of the TechUnited community and stakeholders. Said to do.

TechUnited CEO Aaron Price said the committee is in line with the group’s mission to confront the evolving economic environment that is driving the state to surge in tech entrepreneurship and business activity.

According to Price, the TechUnited Innovation Commission surrounds our organization with leaders who can guide the New Jersey technology community through economic evolution and the inevitable technology-driven market turmoil. We want our members to take advantage of the unique benefits of New Jersey to generate growth and progress at the forefront of technological development.

For big and small entrepreneurs and tech leaders, this added value is an important element of our new mission to enable entrepreneurs, innovators and instigators to build a better future for everyone. Represents.

The Innovation Commission is a blend of New Jersey technology leaders and corporate leaders, reflecting changes in the composition of the technology community, including:

Joel Bloom, President of the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Stevens Institute of Technology President, Nariman Farbirdin. Ralph Izzo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Public Service Enterprise Group. Phone.com, CEO, Ari Rabban; Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business. Chris Sullens, CEO of Central Reach.

Schultz said the composition of the committee was top notch.

Each member of our Innovation Commission can point out specific recent cases where our exposure to technology has enabled opportunities to generate profits for the wider business community, he said. It was. Technology evolution is the most exciting aspect of any business today, whether it’s changing services to tenants or start-ups, corporate intra-preneurism, or touching technology at all levels of the business community. ..

Mr Schultz said the commission would help promote economic development.

What some tech entrepreneurs aren’t aware of is how to take advantage of the many layers of support that New Jersey already has. This committee participates in identifying opportunities and guiding decisions for many innovators and entrepreneurs in the TechUnited community.

TechUnited: NJ is an innovator, including the Propelify Innovation Festival, where thousands of entrepreneurs and innovators from the region and around the world meet to provide technology, exhibitors, investors, demos, food, drinks and more. Has a strong history of bringing together. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.roi-nj.com/2021/07/19/tech/onyx-equities-schultz-named-chair-of-techuniteds-new-innovation-committee/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos