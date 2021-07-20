New EU pilot scheme to address women’s shortage in deep tech





The Women TechEU scheme provides grants and mentoring programs to women-led start-ups to create a more equal deep tech industry.

The European Commission has launched WomenTech EU, a new pilot program aimed at supporting women-led deep tech start-ups.

Pilots are being deployed to address the issue of gender imbalances within the industry and promote women in deep technology innovation.

Up to 50 promising deep tech start-ups from EU member states will be funded under the first WomenTech EU pilot call.

The scheme provides financial support to women-led start-ups with a € 75,000 grant and top-notch coaching and mentoring provided through the Women’s Leadership Program of the European Innovation Council.

The deep tech industry now accounts for more than a quarter of Europe’s emerging ecosystem, but these deep tech companies underestimate women for a total of € 700 billion.

According to data released by the European Innovation Council (EIC), only 15 percent of innovative start-ups are founded or co-founded by women, and only 6 percent have a founding team for all women.

Women-led companies tend to raise less and less venture capital than men-only companies, including significant early-stage investments.

Throughout Europe, only about 5% of venture capital goes to mixed teams and only 2% goes to all women’s teams.

Under EIC’s new Horizon Europe Innovation Ecosystem Program, the WomenTech EU initiative supports the gender gap in this innovation by supporting women-led deep-tech startups at the earliest stages of development, often at the highest risk stages. I’m trying to narrow down.

“Through WomenTech EU, we want to increase the number of women-led start-ups and create a fairer and more prosperous European deep tech ecosystem. Today’s support for deep tech women founders is We believe that we will boost the entire European innovation ecosystem by increasing the chances of success and attracting more women’s talents, “said Maria Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation and Research.

Last week, two days after the pilot plan was announced on July 13, Gabriel spoke with the European women’s representative of the VC Group about Zoom. The group provided her with a detailed report and a set of recommendations calling for more funding for VC women.

The report was accompanied by a petition demanding equal access to the capital of European women-led VC funds.

Those wishing to apply for the Women Tech EU Pilot Scheme must have established or co-founded an early stage deep tech startup and hold the company’s top management position (CEO, CTO, or equivalent).

The company must be registered and established in an EU member state or affiliated country for at least 6 months at the time of submission. Call for proposals will end on November 10, 2021.

For details on how to apply, please click here.

