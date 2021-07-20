Jeff Bezos Space Flight: Crew, Streaming Details, Launch Site





Another week, another millionaire rocket company goes to space.

Last week, Richard Branson earned the Astronaut Badge on a spaceplane from his 14-year-old company Virgin Galactic to an altitude of more than 50 miles from the skies of New Mexico.

On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest man in the universe, will be tied to a capsule made by his rocket company, Blue Origin, and blown even higher, more than 62 miles above West Texas.

When will it be released? How can I watch it?

Blue Origin is aiming for the rocket to take off at 9 am EST on Tuesday, July 20. The company will begin coverage of the launch on the YouTube channel at 7:30 am. The date coincides with the 52nd anniversary of Apollo 11’s landing on the moon.

What is a New Shepard Rocket? What does it do?

The Blue Origin spacecraft, New Shepard, is named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space. It consists of an upper booster and capsule where passengers will be.

Unlike the Virgin Galactic spaceplane, New Shepard is a traditional rocket that takes off vertically. When the booster runs out of propellant liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the capsule disengages from the booster.

Both parts continue to coast upwards across the 62-mile boundary, often considered to be the beginning of outer space. In this part of the orbit, passengers buckle and float around the capsule, experience free fall for about four minutes, and view the darkness of the Earth and space through the large window of the capsule.

Similar to the SpaceXs Falcon 9 rocket touchdown, the booster first lands vertically. The capsule lands a few minutes after the booster, descends under the parachute, and is buffered by the final second jet of air. The entire flight should last about 10 minutes.

Is New Shepard Safe?

Blue Origin launched New Shepard 15 times, but no one boarded and the capsule landed safely each time. (The booster crashed on the first launch. On the next 14 launches, the booster landed intact.)

During one flight in 2016, Blue Origin performed in-flight tests of its rocket escape system. In this test, the thruster dispelled the capsule from the malfunctioning booster.

A solid fuel rocket at the bottom of the crew capsule was launched for 1.8 seconds, applying 70,000 pounds of force to quickly separate the capsule and steer it out of the way of the booster. The parachute unfolded and the capsule landed softly.

Not only did the capsule survive, but the booster was able to erect itself, continue spaceflight, and fire the engine again, landing a few miles north of the launch pad in western Texas, slightly scorched but intact. It was.

Who else is on the plane?

Mr. Bezos is bringing his younger brother. 50-year-old Mark Bezos has lived a more private life. He is a co-founder and general partner of High Post Capital, a private equity firm. Mark Bezos was previously responsible for communications at the Robin Hood Foundation, a charity that supports New York City’s efforts to eradicate poverty.

Blue Origin auctioned one of its seats and the proceeds were donated to the Club for the Future, a space-focused charity founded by Mr. Bezos. The winning bidder paid $ 28 million, but it’s still unclear who it is.

Oliver Demen Credits May 2021 … Demen Family

Last week, the company announced that the auction winner had decided to wait until the next flight due to schedule competition.

Instead, Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old student from the Netherlands, who was one of the runner-ups in the auction and bought a ticket on his second flight in New Shepard, was hit.

The fourth passenger is Mary Wallace Funk. She passes by Wally Pilot, one of a group of women who passed the same rigorous criteria NASA used to select astronauts in the 1960s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/19/science/jeff-bezos-space-new-shephard.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos