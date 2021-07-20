Windows 11 may be able to sideload new Android file formats





Will they support Google’s new app bundle or not? Image: Microsoft

Amazon has officially confirmed that it is working on support for the new Android app bundle format mandated by Google and has resolved their will or will problem. It’s not entirely clear if this means that Windows 11 can sideload all types of Android apps. This will allow you to run Android apps on your PC, but with some potential for compatibility.

Amazon published the news in a short blog post, and there aren’t too many details yet. The company will support app bundles for all types of submissions, citing the benefits of new file formats, such as reduced app size downloads for customers and on-demand downloads of features and assets. Amazon Appstore will continue to support existing APK file formats. However, Amazon does not require developers to require a new .aab file type to submit to the App store or resend apps published in APK format.

There were some uncertainties about how Google’s app bundle obligations would affect third-party Android app stores. Specifically, it was unclear if this change meant that .aab files could not be sideloaded in Windows 11. It was not yet completely clear what the results would be. Even if your operating system adds native support for Android apps, it’s interesting to see how the Amazons Appstore translates this unbundling into Windows machines.

Amazon’s move is the exact opposite of Google’s approach to Android app bundles or .aab file types. After August, developers will need to publish their apps in their own format before they can be made available on the Play Store. This requirement applies to all new app submissions. Existing apps are exempt, but it’s worth noting that many major apps have already switched, as the file size has dropped significantly. The Android App Bundle basically splits the APK into all the important parts and installs only the necessary components related to the device.

Google initially introduced the Android app package on Android 9 to mitigate the bloat associated with app distribution. An app bundle is basically an archive file of split APKs, each representing an important part of the entire app package, and the parts that are installed depend on the device configuration. For example, if you are running a flagship smartphone with the latest mobile processors, you will only get assets related to that particular hardware.

The current Windows 11 beta preview does not include Android app features. You probably don’t know what it will look like until Windows 11 is officially released, but Amazon says it will provide more details as it approaches the rollout.

