Google has deprecated the Pixel Buds, so here’s a wish list for the “Pro” model:





The Googles 2020 Pixel Buds are part of my favorite Bluetooth headphones, despite some notable flaws, and I say as an audiophile who sticks to sound quality. It has a balance of sound quality, functionality, comfort, and smartness that has been comparable to the few headphones to date.

Unfortunately, Google seems to have just killed them. There is even better follow-up along the way, so I can only hope for it.

As Android police pointed out, Google has removed the Pixel Buds product page from its online stores in the US and Canada. I can’t easily find a link to the Pixel Buds. If you go there directly, you’ll find that the product is out of stock and you’ll be redirected to the $ 99 Pixel Buds A series.

As much as I personally loved the 2020 Pixel Buds, their retirement potential makes some sense. Many users experienced connectivity issues with their earphones, even after multiple updates, and eventually became harder to recommend than they should. For this reason, the A series is actually a better headphone.

They lost volume gestures and wireless charging, but offered similar smartness, comfort, sound quality, and (in my experience) excellent mic quality and connection stability. Wireless charging is something that most people can live without, and it makes little sense to choose a more expensive bud, given that Google’s detection is very reliable for volume control when you don’t have access to your cell phone. ..

A normal Pixel Buds removal means that some revision or Pixel Buds Pro is in progress. This makes a clearer distinction between the two layers, Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro. There are no solid signs of what’s happening this year, but what Im expects from potential updates is:

Active noise canceling

The 2020 Pixel Buds specifically omits active noise canceling. This is a feature that is present on many earphones in that price range. That made it a tough sale against some of the competition. For some users, the lack of ANC is a big issue, so Google will definitely introduce ANC to potential Pro models. If possible, this ANC is adjustable and can be set to your liking.

Peripheral transparency mode

Ambient sound mode is very useful when you want to listen to music or audiobooks while recognizing your surroundings, in addition to noise canceling. For example, you might be grateful when you’re walking down an eerie alley at 3am. Even if your headphones don’t have noise cancellation for some reason, we’d appreciate it if you could add ambient mode to expand your headphones a bit.

Spatial sound

If it sounds like I’m copying features from an AirPods Pro, that’s right. Spatial sound is the future of headphone audio, and Google will neglect to release a premium headphone set without any implementation, especially as more streaming services support this immersive feature.

Music has traditionally been optimized for speaker listening, but spatial audio evens out the arena of headphones. When done correctly, it can add 3D to the sound and outperform the best surround speaker settings.

Design that has not changed significantly

The Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A-series are probably the most comfortable true wireless headphones I’ve ever worn. Comfort, of course, varies from user to user, partly because the Pixel Buds are much smaller than the majority of competitors. In my experience, it’s one of the few that suits people with small ears.

Pixel Buds A series (left) and 2020 Pixel Buds

In reality, the Pixel Buds Pro could be larger to accommodate larger batteries. Noise cancellation increases battery consumption. Still, hopefully Google can keep the headphones relatively compact.

Solid connectivity

That 2021. Bluetooth headphones have no excuses for constant disconnection or out-of-sync under normal usage conditions.

Multi-device switching

I miss the days when headphones could be connected from one device to another. Nowadays, switching Bluetooth headphones from a mobile phone to a laptop or desktop can be a tedious process, and you have to tinker with annoying menus. Google could greatly help improve this by allowing headphones to connect to two devices at the same time with automatic switching.

Alternatively, the auto-switching may be a bit unreliable, so the Pixel Buds Pro can also introduce commands such as “Hey Google” to connect to your laptop / phone.

Low latency mode

Another problem with Bluetooth headphones is latency. This can be especially tricky for games and music production. Currently, the Pixel Buds use the AAC codec (and SBC for the lowest quality connections), which makes it virtually useless for low latency applications. I would like to see Google use the new AptX Adaptive standard. This can reduce latency to about a quarter of its current value. Bluetooth 5.2 will also reduce latency even further.

Premium earphones that match premium pixels? Don’t get too excited.

There are rumors that Google is doing everything in the Pixel series this year. After a rare phone call with the Pixel 5 in a rare year, Google is reportedly planning a major return to premium space this year to create its own processor for the first time. The company also reports that it plans to bring the two models back into the lineup. One is the upper mid tier of performance and features like the Pixel 5, and the other is top-notch specs.

That’s the only fitting that the company wants to bring the audio experience to match. The problem is that the seemingly obsolete Pixel Buds were just released last year, and it’s unusual for companies to introduce alternatives so quickly. Again, it’s unusual for a company to stop the model right away. So men can expect to learn more this fall.

