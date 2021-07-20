Meet On Glass shows that there is still a place for Google’s AR glasses





Google has announced an open beta release of Meet on Glass. This strategy positions smart glasses as a service used by millions of people around the world.

Google recently reinvented smart glasses as a powerful tool for video conferencing services used by millions of people around the world, with Meet on Glass open to everyone, deviating from the original usage of Glass. I announced that I did. Year-end efforts to help businesses address COVID-19 limitations by enhancing remote work capabilities and virtual encounters. The closed beta was only available to companies running Google Workspace and Glass Enterprise Second Edition.

Glass was announced in 2012 as a promising new technology by the X Moonshot Factory, created by Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Google Glass competes with several other smart glass brands such as Epson Moverio, Microsofts HoloLens, Amazon Echo Frames, and Razer. Augmented reality (AR) technology was expected to flood the world through smart glasses, phones, computers, tablets and smartwatches. However, despite the promise of the technology and its high market value, the use of AR technology is not yet widespread and widespread worldwide.

Google’s strategy to insert Glass technology into an already established service used by millions of people around the world is smart enough to boost AR technology and make it more attractive to users around the world. The way. In addition, it is a vision shift compared to the original concept of smart glasses that failed due to price and privacy concerns. Despite 10 years of challenges today, smart glasses have established themselves as a breakthrough technology tool for the military and other sectors, and by integrating the capabilities of Google Meet, the company has added more to glasses. Make a strong claim. For many service technicians, trainers, and other front-line workers, the ability to share a real-time view of what they see with virtual clients and teams can make all the difference, Google’s Meet product. Director Dave Citron explained. A blog post detailing the release of the open beta of Meet on Glass.

Another shot of Glass success

Google’s Glass was able to stream live video through a variety of solutions such as LiveStream, KickFlip, and GlassCast, but when Glass was released, Google Meet and other video meeting services were as popular as they are today. There wasn’t. According to Google Meet Google in April 2020, 3 million new users were added each day, generating 30 times more demand in just three months. That same year, Meet’s growth exploded when the company offered a free service to compete with Zoom during a pandemic. But with the start of new post-pandemic normality, hybrid workplaces and changed habits show that video conferencing services are staying here now.

Currently, Meet on Glass is only available to Glass Enterprise Second Edition users in North America, Europe and Australia. It can also be used in Japan in partnership with NTT DoCoMo. Almost a decade later, driven by a pandemic shutdown, Glass is trying to make it more useful as a tool for virtual video conferencing services, a booming sector. The integration of MeetonGlass could open new avenues and hit Google’s Glass in new ways. When successful.

