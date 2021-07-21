A 22-year-old woman was arrested for hacking Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat.





A 22-year-old man was arrested in Spain in July last year in connection with the hacking of more than 100 Twitter accounts, making him the fourth suspect in the case and temporarily suspending social media services.

The man, Joseph O’Connor, has been charged with hacking, blackmail, and cyberstalking for Twitter violations, and has been charged with popular creator Addison Ray Easter Ring’s TikTok account and actor Bella Thorne, the Department of Justice’s Snapchat account. The department, which has been accused of hacking, said.

The Twitter case began last year when hackers connected on an online forum focused on buying and selling unusual usernames, some of the people involved told The New York Times at the time. Later, according to legal documents, they broke into the Twitter system by tricking employees into providing login information. According to Filing, hackers used management tools to hijack accounts of politicians and celebrities such as former President Barack Obama, Kanye West, and Elon Musk to commit Bitcoin fraud.

The 18-year-old Graham Ivan Clark, who the prosecutor said was the mastermind of Twitter hacking, pleaded guilty to fraud in a Florida court in March and agreed to serve three years in juvenile prison. The other two, Mason Shepherd and Nimafazeli, were arrested and accused of acting as an intermediary for Clark to sell his Twitter account.

OConnor was a well-known user name hacker, known as PlugWalkJoe. According to a chat log that hackers shared with The Times last July, OConnor easily interacted with the group and got a Twitter handle @ 6.

At the time, OConnor denied any involvement in Bitcoin fraud. I don’t care, he said in an interview. They can arrest me. I will laugh at them. I’m not doing anything.

According to an affidavit filed by a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent investigating the breach, Twitter logs showed that during the hack, OConnor’s Twitter account viewed multiple accounts as if they were shopping. Was shown.

According to the affidavit, Ms. The Thornes Snapchat account was compromised in June 2019. According to the affidavit, the hacker threatened to publish the nude photos found in the account unless he posted a tweet thanking Mr. Thorn for returning the account.

Instead, Thorn posted an image on Twitter. In the statement attached to the photo, she feels terrible, I feel being watched over, and someone robs me of something. Knowing that I have regained my strength, I can sleep better tonight. I have no control over my life.

In June 2020, OConnor made false police reports threatening violence in schools, restaurants, airports and homes in Southern California, according to the affidavit. According to the affidavit, the threat was an attempt to scrutinize a young man who lived in the area and clashed with OConnor online. According to the affidavit, Mr. O’Connor also sent threatening messages and nude photos to young people.

In August, a month after the Twitter breach, hackers hijacked the Ms. EasterlingsTikTok account, which has more than 55 million followers. With a clear reference to OConnors’ online Monica, her page was updated with the message plugwalkjoe zak ncrippin.

According to the affidavit, the FBI discovered that an internet protocol address linked to OConnor accessed Easterlings’ account during the hack. They also found a screenshot of her account stored by OConnors Snapchat, the affidavit said.

Twitter declined to comment. Snap, TikTok, Ms. Thorne, Ms. Easterling representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

British O’Connor is facing a transfer to the United States and will be prosecuted in Northern California. OConnor’s lawyer could not be identified immediately.

