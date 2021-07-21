Former Google Consultant: The government can help fight false information, but it’s not the way Biden is doing it





Media Top Headlines July 21st

In today’s media news, politicians misunderstood the Texas education bill, Jeff Bezos was roasted for thanking employees and customers for paying for spaceflight, and critics were Democratic “Texas Superspreader.” I blamed the media for the soft treatment of

Former Google consultant Joe Toscano feels the government has a role to play in the fight against false information, but the Biden administration’s “nanny state” rhetoric hasn’t helped the problem.

“I think we need to keep fighting as citizens for that freedom of speech and uncensored ability,” Toscano told Fox News.

Toscano is a key figure in Netflix’s documentary The Social Dilemma, detailing the potential negative impacts of Big Tech on people. Social media platforms are constantly being scrutinized for their ability to disseminate false information, and the Biden administration has been in dire straits since admitting that it is working with Facebook to combat “misinformation” about the corona virus vaccine. ..

Former Google consultant Joe Toscano is a key figure in the popular Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, detailing the potential negative impacts of Big Tech on people.

Biden was blown up as a partner with Big Tech for accusing Facebook of killing people over misinformation about COVID

“I think we need government-installed guardrails,” Toscano said, saying that instead of flagging the false information itself, we need to make sure that nonpartisan moderators are working properly. Stated.

He feels that Facebook doesn’t currently employ enough people to monitor nearly 3 billion users. Toscano often compares social media moderation with emergency response personnel in large cities.

“There are about 9 to 10 million people in New York City, and to date there are about 15,000 to 20,000 emergency responders. These people are all that occur in the city. We can’t respond to emergencies because we have limited time. We are humans. There’s a lot we can do, right? But they still do a pretty decent job, “Toscano said. He said. “Facebook has 60,000 people [monitor misinformation] But they serve 2 billion people. “

Toscano simply doesn’t think Facebook can crack down on false information with very few monitors. And, according to Toscano, that’s where the government should intervene.

“I believe these platforms should be legally required to have X moderators per set number of users, whether Facebook, Twitter or YouTube,” he said. rice field. “I think it’s an easy way for the government to get involved.”

Reporter hits Biden to walk Facebook “Murderer” comment: “Not the best time for administration”

In a perfect world, moderators become nonpartisan observers who are only interested in excluding false information. Toscano recognizes that it will be an imperfect science, but feels that as the pool of moderators grows, more democratically representative groups will be secured.

“By default, there are more people on both sides because they will have more people,” he said.

Toscano is concerned that the tedious approach of the government could label politicians disagreeing as false information.

“I’m exactly afraid that it will reach the point where the government controls these platforms and they have control levers to places where they can censor things,” he said. “We already know that censorship is happening. We already know that it’s getting worse over time. There’s no reason to give it to the government at this time.”

A former Google consultant acknowledged that there are gatekeepers throughout society who also play an important role in helping curate information and understand complex issues in journalism. But at the same time, he feels it is important for Americans to be allowed to think and make their own decisions after gathering the available information.

Rebuke of parlors who crossed the boundaries of the First Amendment with Facebook’s false alarm rhetoric

“We don’t want to be in a nanny state situation,” he said. “None of us want it, and what happens is that I don’t think Americans have it.”

The relationship between Facebook and the White House has played a central role since President Joe Biden and spokesman Jen Psaki made a series of controversial comments about the Big Tech giant this month. Toscano feels that Bidens’ first claim that Facebook is “killing people” did too much when looking for an assignable sound bite.

Twitter explodes after PSAKI asks Big Tech to unify a ban for false alarm spreaders

“I think it was too dramatic to say that Facebook was killing people, it wasn’t, and of course, it turned back,” Toscano said. “I think Facebook is causing a lot of problems in society, but I absolutely agree that it’s too dramatic to say that Facebook is killing people.”

Indeed, Biden traced back his comments and declared that only a handful of Facebook users were “killing people” by disseminating false information.

Psaki should be banned from one social media platform if users are banned from one social media platform to spread the “wrong information” of the coronavirus, and Toscano also appreciates the comment. Said it wasn’t.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The statement itself helps authoritarian decisions. I don’t think it looks good for the administration to get someone to speak that way,” he said. “After all, these are private and separate organizations, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, all separate companies, and they need to have the right to make the decisions that seem best for their business. I have.”

Fox Business Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/google-consultant-misinformation-facebook-biden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos