RBC Announces New Innovation Tech Hub in Calgary

As the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) expands its investment in the city, Calgary’s technology sector is ready to increase employment for about 300 people this fall.

On Wednesday, RBC announced plans to hire 300 technicians over the next three years at its new Calgary Innovation Hub, which is scheduled to launch in September. The hub is located at RBC’s current location in Downtown Bunkers Hall, and job listings are already posted online.

Positions include work in high-demand areas such as artificial intelligence, data engineering, full-stack agile software delivery, site reliability engineering, machine learning, and data analytics.

Jeff Boyd, RBC Regional President of Alberta and Territory, said Calgary has raised the ranks of high-tech hotspots in North America, leaning the city’s strong higher education institutions and existing RBC infrastructure to a scale that favors Calgary. I did.

According to Boyd, in addition to such a rewarding entrepreneurial spirit and spirit that we all know and love about Calgary, it’s a great place to live and a great place to attract talent. is.

The Calgary hub will join RBC’s global technology and operations team with offices in locations such as Toronto, Minneapolis, London, Hong Kong and Singapore.

According to Boyd, the recent $ 1 billion valuations of companies such as Shareworks, Benevity, RS Energy Group, and Parvus Therapeutics are all examples of success stories in Calgary.

This announcement is due to the growing awareness of Calgary’s technology department. According to a recent CBRE report, Calgary was the second fastest move in this year’s survey, jumping six spots to 28th place. It is currently ranked behind Philadelphia and Charlotte, just in front of Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

The report also states that Calgary’s technology workforce has grown 18% over the past five years to over 46,000, with an average annual salary of about $ 96,000.

“Calgary’s Channel Needs to Change”: Chamber of Commerce CEO Deborah Jedrin Barcoe on the Future of Calgary’s Business: The quest to grow more unicorns as the city advances in technology rankings

Brad Parry, interim president and chief executive officer of Calgary’s economic development, said the agency has worked with RBC on Calgary’s growing technology sector over the past few years.

We knew this would plummet, and we were thrilled that they committed to our community, Parry said.

Having a large company like RBC make this investment in Calgary will help solidify the position we have been talking about for a long time, he said.

RBC is a global brand and has a great technical team to tackle global challenges. So Calgary is where you should come and build a store, as admitting that Calgary is a hub really helps solidify the positioning we’ve been talking about for a long time.

RBC also seeks to support the growth of the city’s next generation of technical workers by pursuing partnerships with businesses and institutions. According to Boyd, the company has already begun conversations with SAIT and Mount Royal on potential work integration learning programs.

How do you develop this type of program that creates the skills and abilities of individuals that are important to these roles? He said. These are the types of partnerships that we can work together to continue building the technology ecosystem.

Building such an ecosystem can help raise interest in the technology sector, especially while there are concerns about a shortage of skilled workers. CBRE reports that the total number of computer engineering degrees completed in Calgary was 298, an increase of 63% between 2015 and 2019, while other technical engineering degrees decreased by 10% in the meantime.

Calgary Economic Development is currently working with higher education institutions and technology companies to work on programs that are integrated into the work, Parry said.

He believes that everyone in our education system should have the opportunity to do hands-on learning, and that the company has built this plan to build a platform that is easily accessible to students who want that experience. Said. The RBC is a huge part of the work-integrated learning effort.

