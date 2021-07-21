Home Depot and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Enhance Interconnected Shopping Experience





Atlanta, CA and Sunnyvale, July 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Google Cloud and The Home Depot expand multi-year cloud partnerships to expand retailers’ digital transformation and blend physical and digital environments By doing so, we provide our customers with an enhanced shopping experience. .. The Home Depot is one of the first major retailers to move their websites to the cloud, building on Google Cloud’s expertise in infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics. How can you enhance your customer experience? Choose to shop in stores, online, or on your mobile device.

In 2020, Home Depot, with its 86% increase in digital sales, relied on Google Cloud’s flexible and scalable technology infrastructure to meet the unprecedented surge in online customer demand. Working in this scalable and stable environment today, The Home Depot continues to build and deploy new features to meet the rapidly evolving needs of its customers and employees. For example, The Home Depot recently launched an “online rental, in-store pick-up” booking service for equipment rentals. Available on homedepot.com and its mobile app, this new service saves time and travel to stores by allowing Pro and DIY customers to check availability and pre-book what they need.

Matt Carrie, CIO of The Home Depot, said: “Building on Google Cloud since 2015, it provides the scalability and flexibility you need to meet growing demand and quickly deliver a more personalized experience to your customers.”

Home Depot also uses Google Cloud’s AI / ML tools and BigQuery database. This will enable a growing team of data scientists to provide real-time insights faster across the enterprise. These include more flexible assortment planning, advanced forecast inventory management, and more robust logistics insights to deliver the fastest, most efficient, and most reliable supply chain for home refurbishment. .. The company will also use Google Cloud’s AI capabilities to enhance the voice search capabilities of the Home Depot app, making it easier for customers to search for products using natural language recognition. In addition, Home Depot’s new Interactive Speech Recognition (IVR) system uses Google’s DialogFlow to create a more efficient self-service experience when customers are looking for post-purchase assistance.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said: “As shoppers interconnected further, The Home Depot has consistently improved the in-store and online customer experience through AI-powered services.” The Home Depot has been technology-focused for many years and is cloud-based. Early hiring allowed us to quickly adapt to support our customers and employees during a pandemic. We are proud to expand our partnership with The Home Depot to make home renovations faster and more convenient. . “”

Additional resources:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world’s largest retailer specializing in renovations. The company operates a total of 2,298 retail outlets in all of the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, Guam, Canada’s 10 states, and Mexico’s 50 states. In 2020, Home Depot revenue was $ 132.1 billion and revenue was $ 12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 people. Home Depot stocks are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and are included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help businesses operate efficiently and adapt to changing needs, providing customers with a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner in solving their most serious business problems.

