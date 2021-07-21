Tumblr Debuts Post +, a Gen Z Creator Subscription Service – TechCrunch





As Twitter launches SuperFollows, YouTube adds new monetization tools, and Instagram adopts e-commerce, the social media arena is heating up in new ways for creators to make a living. Tumblr is currently in the fight with Post +. This is the first attempt at a platform that allows users to monetize their content. Post + debuts today in a limited beta limited to US creators carefully selected by Tumblr.

Similar to Twitter’s SuperFollows, Tumblr’s Post + allows authors to choose what content to place behind paywalls, such as original artwork, personal blog posts, and Destiel fanfiction. Creators can price subscriber-only content from $ 3.99 per month, with additional hierarchies set to $ 5.99 and $ 9.99. Tumblr saves 5% from the profits of its creators.

The process of creating content with Post + is the same as any other Tumblr post. Simply select the checkbox that indicates that the post is for paid subscribers only, such as videos, audio clips, text posts, images, etc.etc

“Not only professionals, but also those with more than 10,000 followers, Tumblrs Post + pushes the boundaries of what’s considered money-making content on the Internet. Build a community of supporters and reward with Post +. You’ll be able to create content while you receive it, “a Tumblr spokeswoman told TechCrunch.

To millennials who wrote on their live blog that they read the last “The Hunger Games” book on the 2010 release date, Tumblr may look like a relic of the past. Founded in 2007, the platform has undergone many changes over the years. In 2013, Tumblr was acquired by Yahoo for $ 1.1 billion, after which Yahoo was acquired by Verizon.

However, there was a big change in Tumblr in December 2018 when the platform banned all sexually explicit content and pornography. A month ago, the Tumblr app was removed from the iOS App Store after child pornography passed through the app’s filtering technology. As a result, the platform has banned pornography altogether. Four months after the ban, Tumblr’s monthly page views fell by 151 million, or 29%. Since then, according to SimilarWeb, the platform has maintained a core user base, recording about 310 to 377 million page views per month, but analysis still shows a slight downward trend. Tumblr refused to provide monthly active users, but shared that the platform has more than 11 million posts and 500 million blogs per day.

In 2019, the platform was sold to Automattic, the company that owns WordPress. Tumblr hasn’t seen much growth since the fateful porn ban, but under new ownership, it’s now looking for new ways to make money by creating features that appeal to young demographics. I will. According to Tumblr, over 48% of users are Gen Z. These Gen Z users spend 26% more time on the platform than older bloggers, and their average daily usage is increasing by more than 100% each year.

