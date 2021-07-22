MTA launches LIRR train capacity Google Maps feature, freezes 2021 fares





Google map

Long Island Rail Road currently has real-time availability information available on Google Maps, LIRR president Phil Eng announced Wednesday.

According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials, LIRR is one of the first two modes of transportation in the world to offer train capacity updates in a widely used navigation app, with South Wales transportation being Google. Another of the pilot programs of.

“LIRR not only considers industry-wide best practices, but also develops its own best practices,” Eng said. Working with Google will allow more customers to know as much information as possible about their ride. We want to make safe decisions as easy as possible when the rider returns to the railroad. Thanks to the LIRR staff for their efforts in this industry-leading technology that will be used in multiple apps.

LIRR customers can now use both the LIRR TrainTime app and Google Maps to see which trains are available. The real-time seat tracking feature was developed by LIRR employees and updates the system using either infrared sensors or weight measurements, depending on the type of rolling stock.

The MTA also announced on Wednesday that it will not raise rider fares in 2021 thanks to the expected federal aid package. However, transportation still faces a potential deficit of $ 605 million over four years.

Robert Foran, Chief Financial Officer of the MTA, said the estimated $ 10.5 billion in federal dollars would be a bridge to the future, further recovering ridership and one of the significant cost savings outlined in the February plan. You can now see how to avoid the part. Fare revenues tend towards the mid-range scenario, toll revenues tend towards the best scenarios, and the main challenge going forward is to address the remaining structural deficit in 2025.

