Amazon’s new MMO may be bricking the Nvidia 3090





Update 21 July 8:11 ET: After first publishing this story, the following statement confirms that Amazon is investigating two customer service reports related to the 3090 failure by New World. Provided.

There are two customer service reports that we are following up on this, and some reports from the forums that GPU utilization is high. This is consistent with games that are rich in graphics. If the player so desires, it provides user-selectable settings to reduce graphics and reduces the load on the GPU accordingly.

The original story is as follows.

The closed beta version of Amazon Games’ new MMO New World was compromised by reports that the game bricked some players’ Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics cards. In a statement shared Wednesday, Amazon said it would release a patch anyway, although there were no signs of widespread problems in the 3090s.

Here’s a complete statement from Amazons shared with The Verge on Wednesday:

Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of people played in the New World Closed Beta, for a total of millions of hours. There have been some reports of hardware failures in players using high performance graphics cards while playing New World.

New World makes standard DirectX calls provided by the Windows API. Neither the beta version nor the months of alpha testing showed signs of widespread problems in the 3090s.

New World Closed Beta is safe to play. To further reassure the player, we are implementing a patch today that limits the number of frames per second on the menu screen. We appreciate the support New World has received from players around the world and will continue to listen to their feedback after the beta.

However, the wording of the Amazons statement does not completely rule out that the game may be causing problems. In particular, the expression that there are no signs of widespread problems (our emphasis) suggests that there may be some problems. I don’t know how broadly Amazon defines broad, so I’m not sure if the number of cards decided by the company could be affected.

Many of the brick cards appear to be manufactured by EVGA, based on a report from the New World subreddit thread. Also, EVGA card issues can occur earlier than in beta. One player at the New World Forum states that one EVGA card died in the alpha version of the game and one in this beta version.

EVGA didn’t respond immediately to the request for comment, but company officials told Windows Central that they were working on a specific issue. If it’s really a confirmed issue, we’ll let you know on the EVGA forums on our website. However, if you have any 3090 card, it’s a good idea to wait for the game to play until an Amazon patch is released, just in case.

The New World Closed Beta will run until August 2nd. If you want to give it a try, you can pre-order the game and receive an invitation, or sign up for the opportunity to access it from this page. The game will be released on August 31st, after a number of delays.

