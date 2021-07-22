Google reveals commerce-related updates – WWD





Google unveiled new retail initiatives on Wednesday, including a beta program for YouTube Livestream Shopping and updates to help retailers reach shoppers looking for deals.

“This test was initially available for on-demand video, but we’re currently piloting this experience livestream with a small number of creators and brands,” Google wrote on the blog The Keyword. “Therefore, if you’re watching a live stream supported by YouTube, you can browse and buy products in real time without interruption.”

In February, the video platform revealed that it was in beta testing an “integrated shopping experience” that included shoppingable videos. The company has assembled it as a way for consumers to “use the credibility and knowledge of trusted creators to make informed purchases directly on YouTube,” promising continuous expansion until 2021. Last month, I set foot on a live concert. Shopping at Small Biz Day. This is a new event piped to live stream shopping from 20 small businesses.

YouTube’s shopping ambitions have led to virtual fitting of beauty products with many fashion and beauty brands and high-tech providers such as L’Oreal’s Modiface and Perfect Corporation.

The latest announcement follows YouTube’s disclosure this week that it has acquired Simsim, an Indian-based social commerce startup, in a secret deal that some experts believe will exceed $ 70 million. Will be done. The acquisition is expected to reveal the scope of the company’s commerce in India. However, it’s worth noting that YouTube first launched other features such as YouTube Shorts in India before it became more widespread.

News arrives at a crucial moment for social commerce as competitors are busy preparing for their next action. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, TikTok and others are looking to dig deeper into online shopping trends such as live shopping, augmented reality fitting, shopping with friends and other initiatives.

It doesn’t really matter if they can succeed: Social commerce will be in the US this year, according to an eMarketer report that pegs domestic social e-commerce sales growth to reach 35.8% in 2021. Earn over $ 36 billion. This isn’t as high as the 38.9% growth recorded in 2020, but it has been able to maintain significant momentum since the pandemic-fueled year.

Social media companies seem to see dollar boxes in social media shopping, but they are not without risk. That is, it falls short of the attractiveness, credibility, popularity, and commercial bids of influencers running these platforms.

In essence, if they were all product pushers, it’s hard to imagine fans following, liking, and continuing to subscribe at the same level. The fundamental problem is that if these platforms were just online shopping malls, they would lose the essence of why they were so popular in the first place.

As if to answer questions and keep the involvement and motivation of content creators of all kinds, YouTube also announced a new monetization tool this week. Now widely available as a beta feature, SuperThanks allows fans to thank a single uploaded video, ranging from $ 2 to $ 50. This is the fourth method of platform developed to pay creators directly, beyond paid monthly subscriptions and livestream chip mechanisms such as Super Stickers and Super Chat.

With a huge user base of over 2 billion people, which makes up almost one-third of the Internet, YouTube is ready to become Google’s best weapon in the battle to dominate social commerce and video commerce.

But I’m not saying it’s the only retailer of tech giants. Google also unveiled new search and Google Shopping updates on Wednesday targeting bargain shoppers to expand their seasonal promotions.

One tool is[Googleショッピング]Spotlight Google search related transactions within the new section of the tab. As the Google Ads team explained on the site, “Today, shoppers[ショッピング]Scroll the tab results page to highlight the most competitive deals based on discounts[検索に関連する取引]You will be prompted. Advertising partners can participate by uploading promotions to the Google Merchant Center.

Google said searches for “discount codes” surged 50 percent from last year. Also, seasonal shopping naturally tends to spur sales and promotional searches, so it’s only natural to extend the concept to holidays.

US shoppers searching for holiday discounts this year will see a new carousel set in their search results. Launched in October, this update targets “the most popular web-ranked transactions at major retail moments.” “This trading section will be a staple of current and future sales moments, such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.”

Other updates allow brands to customize how people discover deals and gain insights into new data.

For example, a company can set public promotions to apply only to first-time customers, or distinguish between free organic traffic and certain indexing transactions via paid listings. When it comes to reporting, historical best-selling data helps stores understand trends and help forecast demand. The new data fields also shed light on “relative demand” between products in the same category and country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/business-news/technology/google-shopping-updates-youtube-livestream-1234886548/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos