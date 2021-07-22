



Phoenix is ​​leading the rapid growth of Arizona’s technology sector through 2021. In fact, Phoenix has become one of the fastest growing technology hotspots in the United States. According to recent data, software work growth across the city has risen by more than 30% over the last decade. This is almost 10% faster than the national average. Undoubtedly, software developers need to know what is driving the growth of the city as a whole. In this way, they can adopt top programming practices, tools, and frameworks to grow with the market. Of course, you can also better understand the industries that are driving the boom in the technology sector. Read on to learn how Phoenix is ​​leading the rapid growth in Arizona’s technology sector through 2021.

Expanding demand for COVID-19

First, the COVID-19 pandemic is driving demand for software and technology in Phoenix. As more workers are vaccinated, many companies continue to work in remote areas. Therefore, remote workers need the right digital tools and services to stay connected. For example, many companies use project management software to assign tasks and streamline their remote work environment. It also uses communication systems such as video conferencing software and chat applications. In this way, they can communicate efficiently with each other throughout the day. In addition, employees can collaborate in real time with collaborative file management systems and coding environments. Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic is driving demand for these remote work tools throughout Phoenix, Arizona.

Accelerated innovation

Second, accelerating innovation is bringing growth in software development to Phoenix. For example, many companies employ JFrog’s Artifactory container registry to build, store, and manage Docker container images. Once installed, developers can use this containerization software to set up a private Docker registry for managing image files. You can then set up a fully automated promotion pipeline. With this optimization feature, the container image will only advance to the next production level if it passes the required quality gate. In this way, the enterprise deploys a high quality image that has been tested and approved. Indeed, these accelerated innovations are driving Phoenix’s technological growth.

Career-centric computer science education

In addition, Phoenix offers many career-centric computer science education channels, driving Arizona’s technological growth. In particular, Arizona has more than 30 universities and institutions offering computer science degrees. In addition, Phoenix has more than 15 universities and offers a degree in Information Technology. Phoenix has so many technical opportunities in higher education that it is constantly creating a pool of new technical graduates to meet the demands of the growing market. From DevOps engineering to artificial intelligence, computer science degrees allow students to build applications and dig deeper into specific programming disciplines. Undoubtedly, Phoenix’s career-centric computer science education program is driving technology growth through Arizona this year.

Highly concentrated ICT workforce

In addition, Phoenix has a highly concentrated information and communication technology (ICT) workforce. According to recent data, more than 77,000 employees in the computer industry worked exclusively in Phoenix. In particular, it represents a pool of deep knowledge and skills for innovation. In addition, Phoenix offers modern and creative locations such as offices, incubators and coworking spaces. Importantly, this provides a sufficient production environment for ICT workers and software development companies. Undoubtedly, this is the key to maintaining productivity and tasks for a dense ICT worker population. In this way, they can continue to create software projects and innovations for their clients. In short, the highly concentrated ICT workforce in Phoenix is ​​driving the growth of Arizona’s technology sector.

Increased project complexity

In addition, as software development projects become more complex, Phoenix is ​​also driving the growth of Arizona’s technology sector. For example, many nonprofits need CRM and marketing automation platforms to increase donations. Often, these solutions require reporting, data analysis, and engagement tracking capabilities to better communicate your marketing strategy. At the same time, existing software systems also need to be updated to maintain high performance programs. In fact, each line of code usually has a lifespan of a few years. Therefore, companies often need to rebuild their projects or make significant changes using the latest technology. Indeed, the increasing complexity of the project is driving Phoenix’s rapid growth in the AZ technology sector.

