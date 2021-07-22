Google Cloud, The Harris Poll: Most Doctors Want Extensive Interoperability





New data: According to a recent study by Google Clouds, almost every doctor says interoperability should be a top priority for hospitals and healthcare systems. Google Cloud and The Harris Poll surveyed 303 doctors online in June 2020.

Main findings:

96% of physicians said that easier access to clinical data could improve patient safety and save lives 95% said improved interoperability leads to improved patient outcomes 86% believe that improved interoperability practices will speed up diagnosis Workflow is their biggest problem

Where does Google Cloud fit? Google Cloud entered the field of interoperability last year to break down data sharing barriers and promote streamlined care.

We launched the Google Cloud Healthcare Interoperability Readiness Program in November 2020 and signed a $ 100 million medical cloud contract with telemedicine giant Amwell (featuring more than 2,000 hospitals and 55 medical plans) in August 2020. Google Cloud boasts other large customers such as medical systems. HCA Healthcare and Health Insurance Company Highmark Health.

What’s in the way? Interoperability barriers not only slow down clinicians, but also hinder their ability to provide the best possible care.

Clinicians are often forced to look for data trapped in silos in order to collect complete and practical images of the patient’s health. Some electronic medical record vendors and medical systems lack sufficient incentives to share data with their competitors and instead practice blocking information, resulting in wasted medical costs, unnecessary care, and more. It can lead to duplicate tests.

Also, in many cases, when data is exchanged, clinicians who receive what CMS is trying to tackle with the Fast Health Interoperability Resources (FHIR) API mandate to standardize the medical language can easily understand the data. Not formatted as. data.

The government has begun enforcing interoperability policies in 21st century treatment and CMS interoperability and patient access rules, but there is a significant lack of preparation for these provisions.

For example, in a March survey of 4,000 healthcare leaders, 70% were aware of interoperability rules that would come into force on April 5, while 38% would not follow them. I was unaware that I could be penalized. Share medical data with patients.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.emarketer.com/content/google-cloud-harris-poll-most-physicians-want-widespread-interoperability

