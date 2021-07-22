Pokemon Unite Appears on Nintendo Switch-Nintendo





Pokemon UNITE brings Nintendo Switch a free-to-start 5v5 strategic team battle

It’s time to team up and beat the competition! Pokemon Unite games are now available on the Nintendo Switch system. Now you can download the game and start playing for free.

But now let’s learn a little more about the game.

Welcome to Eos Island

Pokemon UNITE will be held on Aeos Island, a mythical island that is said to be on the unexplored frontier of the sea. On Eos Island, players will find the Unite Battle Commission (UBC), which runs a series of Unite Battle tournaments. In Unite Battles, players form a team of five and compete for who can score the most points before time runs out. Players will also experience a mysterious new form of energy (known as Aeos energy) that can be used in unite battles to evolve Pokemon.

Rules of unity

To earn points for your team, you need to defeat the wild enemy Pokemon to collect the energy of Aeos and deposit that energy in one of the enemy team’s goal zones. Working with your teammates is very important, so always keep your teammates in mind when you take action. Unity battles also take place at different stadiums, and the rules for each stadium may differ.

Which Pokemon do you choose?

Find your role: Various Pokemon such as Charizard, Pikachu, Greninja, etc. will appear in Pokemon UNITE. Unite Battles have no type strengths or weaknesses, but each Pokemon has its own stats and roles, with attackers, defenders, speedsters, supporters, or all-rounders that reflect their playstyle. Practice with various Pokemon and find the one that suits you best!

Level up: Before all unite battles, participating Pokemon will be returned to Lv. 1 By the power of Aeos energy, and throughout each battle, they earn Exp. Points and level up. As Pokemon level up, they learn powerful movements and evolve. As Pokemon reach higher levels, you will also learn the powerful movements of Unite Mova that can only be learned and used in Unite Battles.

Welcome to Aeos!Season 1 Battle Pass

With the release of Pokemon UNITE on Nintendo Switch, players will be able to enjoy the game of the first season. Welcome to Aeos Island! The Season Battle Pass includes many rewards, from in-game currency to holoware. Players must complete both daily and weekly missions throughout the season to raise the Battle Pass level and receive rewards based on that level. In addition, players who purchase the Premium Pass have the opportunity to earn more rewards, such as Hollowwear Hip-Hop Style: Pikachu and Captain Style: Cinderess.

Get Zeraora as a launch bonus!

Log in to the newly released Nintendo Switch version of Pokmon UNITE by 14:59 UTC on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 to receive a Zeraora Unite license as a launch bonus. Zeraora can quickly reduce the distance to the enemy and do a lot of damage at once. Its unite move, Plasma Gale, sends out a powerful electric blast, creating a zone of plasma around the area hit by the blast.

Pokemon UNITE is planned to support cross-platform play and cross-save ** and will be available on mobile devices later this year.

For more information on Pokemon Unite, please visit https://unite.pokemon.com/.

