Moore’s Law doesn’t work on batteries, but it’s innovating anyway.





Commentary: Batteries aren’t sexy, but they’re more important than ever. The battery innovations that may be coming soon are:

Images: GettyImages / MF3d

There are many sexy areas of technology that recent software and hardware engineering graduates focus on. Artificial intelligence (AI)! Cryptography! Quantum computing! Robot process automation! 5G wireless! battery!

battery? Yes, it’s a battery. As computer scientist Rodney Brooks recently mentioned, “Today, if you want to give advice to an ambitious young graduate, she has the word” battery. ” ”

Batteries may not look as sexy as faster processors or Tesla 0-60 inches 1.98 seconds, but they allow these processors (and cars) to last longer. As such, batteries are one of the most important areas of innovation today, but there is still a long way to go to celebrate the next major breakthrough in battery technology.

See also: Hardware Inventory Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Innovation speed difference

Over the last three decades, Brooks wrote, “Batteries are much better, but Moore’s Law isn’t.” (According to Moore’s Law, the number of transistors in high-density integrated circuits doubles about every two years.) In fact, for what Moore pointed out as Brooks in 1965, this kind of improvement is almost certain. I can’t see it. Description:

Digital electronics simply don’t detect the voltage or check if the binary number is “1” or “0”. The actual amount of current that the voltage can drive is not really important. Therefore, the circuit can be operated while repeatedly halving the amount of substance of each transistor. However, in the case of batteries, energy must be stored in the material using a reversible mechanism so that the energy can be used later. And we fill that substance with as much energy as possible, so halving the amount of substance halves the amount of energy that can be stored. There is no Moore’s Law. Never before.

This does not mean that the battery can obviously not get better. As a result, one study shows that lithium-ion batteries have improved by 13% each year since their commercial introduction in 1991. A lot of money is flowing into battery research and development as we try to improve the battery life of mobile phones, electric vehicles, renewable energy grids, and much more.

For clarity, these improvements are needed, as well as expanding the scope of electric vehicles. For example, Tesla likes to talk about the 2 million mile life of a battery, but the real world may not be kind to such predictions. Do you like the speed of using a supercharged station to replenish Tesla? Every time you do it kills long battery life. This is not Tesla’s fault. It’s just how the battery works (supercharging involves more current, more heat is generated, and the battery deteriorates). And it’s not just Tesla’s batteries. To ensure maximum battery life, you need a careful dance to make your smartphone battery a baby (don’t lower it to near 0%, for example).

Nobody really wants to think about this. I just want to drive text messages on electric cars and smartphones. As a result, habits may not improve and battery technology needs to be improved.

The future of batteries

One problem with battery innovation is that venture capitalists can’t afford to spend money for quick profits. As Dag Pedersen of Mascot AS points out:

For almost all types of batteries, the development period is usually extended. Ten years is common, many concepts are abandoned in the laboratory, and if other concepts turn out to be unrealistic, the first launch date is reverted many times. This extended development time makes battery manufacturing an unattractive proposal for investors. So to bring a new type of battery to market, you need true commitment and patience, and you need to understand your benefactors. So it’s not surprising that the successful launch of a new battery is not only unusual, but also a major event.

That’s bad news. The good news is that researchers are successful with many new options.For example, a new generation of lithium-ion (“a lot of lithium can be stored in the positive and negative electrodes, and energy and power can be combined for the first time”), lithium-sulfur (“Li-S batteries use very light active materials”. Sulfur on the positive electrode and metallic lithium on the negative electrode[making] Its theoretical energy density … very high “), and all-solid-state batteries (“allows the use of innovative high-voltage, high-capacity materials, resulting in higher density and lighter batteries as a result of reduced self-discharge. Achieves better shelf life. Discharge ”).

In addition to these, we have added a variety of other experiments on improved battery technologies, such as cobalt-free lithium-ion batteries to reduce costs and silicon-anodic lithium-ion batteries to replace graphite to dramatically increase capacity. To do. In other words, a lot is happening in battery R & D, and I predict that many are likely to fail, but hopefully it’s in danger so many. , Should improve the above 13% figure per year.

Disclosure: I work for AWS, but the views presented here are mine.

Technical news that can use the newsletter

We bring you top business technology news stories about companies, people, and products that will revolutionize the planet.Delivered daily

Sign up now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/moores-law-doesnt-work-for-batteries-but-innovations-are-coming-anyway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos